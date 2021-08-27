5 Wardrobe tips and lessons to learn from Nora Fatehi’s chic street style

Bollywood’s leading ladies never fail to mesmerise when it comes to fashion. The newest addition to the list of Bollywood’s most fashionable stars is Nora Fatehi, who has been stealing the spotlight and breaking the internet with her stunning looks lately!

When looking through Nora’s coveted wardrobe choices on her Instagram profile (@norafatehi), versatility glares back at us - she can carry anything and everything with utmost grace and style! Be it traditional Indian wear or risque Western silhouettes, Nora has always proved to be one step ahead of the game! We couldn’t help but notice that she has been a fan of chic streetwear styles - we have proof! Here are 5 of our favourite looks from Nora Fatehi’s urban street-chic aesthetic that all of us must take inspiration from!

Look #1 - Ace layering

One of the key elements to capture the essence of the trending urban street fashion is by indulging in ace layering techniques, and Nora is undoubtedly the reigning queen of it! From pairing exceptionally contrasting yet appealing blue and brown hues, to wearing the best fit for a winter day out - a brown Louis Vuitton pullover on top of a statement blue high neck top, along with a long brown coat, blue denims and gold jewelry, her layering is truly on point!

Look #2 - Denim essentials

Any list talking about street style is a list incomplete if it does not give denim its due credit! Taking denim elements in street style to a whole new level of chic and minimalistic, Nora looked effortlessly stylish with an elongated, distressed light blue denim jacket over her signature white bodycon dress. She keeps it simple by donning subtle silver hoop earrings and wearing minimal, natural-toned makeup.

Look #3 - Knits, checks and sets

This year, athleisure and monochrome has been trending and has established a place in streetwear as well. While many Bollywood fashionistas have dabbled in these trends, there was nothing quite like what Nora has on here! She perfectly amalgamated the retro revival trend of 70s fashion with the characteristic knits and glen plaid check patterns, as well as that of statement gold-toned jewelry and monochromatic ensembles!

Look #4 - Lustrous metallics

These two looks prove that Nora’s street style aesthetic can be effortlessly casual on some occasions, and exude exceptional power and fierceness on others! The monochromatic metallic ensemble as well as the lustrous black tapered trousers are perfect representations of modern, urban-chic and gram-worthy aesthetics, proving that we must no longer shy away from metallics in fashion!

Look #5 - Vibrant solids and structure

Urban-chic streetwear has come to include structured, well-tailored and often androgynous fits lately. Never one to shy away from vibrant hues, Nora aces this sartorial trend and looks oh-so radiant wearing this bright, joyful yellow pants and blazer combination! She brings an element of retro aesthetics by pairing that with a contrasting white polka dotted crop top.

Which is your favourite look of Nora’s? Let us know in the comments below!

