5 Ways to style your sweater this winter for a chic look according to Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish star kids. From her stylist to her sister Janhvi Kapoor, everybody has admitted that Khushi's style game is unmatched and she hardly ever needs a stylist!

Taking a scroll through Khushi's Instagram, we can see exactly what they mean. Always one of the first to sport a trend be it the belt bag, glossy lips, exercise shorts and more, Khushi also has a top-notch winter fashion game. Take a look at 5 easy ways to style your sweaters to look chic this winter.

For a girl-next-door look, Khushi picked out a grey v-neck sweater and styled it over a simple pleated mini skirt, giving us school girl vibes. The diva further styled this with black boots, a Prada mini bag and stacked necklaces for an effortless look.

If the weather isn't too chilly, ditch the layer beneath and only opt for a cropped sweater as the youngest Kapoor did. Her dual-tone buttoned-up sweater was styled with a pair of simple high-waisted corduroy jeans, double necklaces and a sling bag. Minimal makeup ensured her glam game was also on point.

It seems like Khushi has a soft spot for the schoolgirl look. This time around, she styled a brown sweater over a white shirt and matching white mini skirt to keep warm. She showed off her toned legs in a pair of white sneakers and a glam makeup look.

When the temperature starts to drop more, double up on the knits! The stylish 21-year-old rocked a cropped sleeveless knit top in blue and topped it off with a matching blue cropped knit sweater. A pair of white high-waist flared pants and chunky white sneakers completed the millennial fashionista's look as she basked in the winter sun.

Khushi's latest winter look only proved that she loves to channel her inner girl-next-door. The diva hopped on the lavender bandwagon in a cosy buttoned-up sweater styled over a white mini pleated dress. For a night out, the diva elevated her glam by pairing this with signature shimmer stilettos and a shimmery Prada pink bag topped with pearl earrings.

We're taking notes from Khushi Kapoor's winter wardrobe! What about you? Comment below and let us know.

