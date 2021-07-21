5 Times Deepika Padukone checkmate airport looks in black & white dapper styles

As spoke on the Koffee with Karan show, ’s airport looks are a fresh air of happiness where the diva looks super stylish wearing her widest smile. From denim jumpsuits to monochromatic ensembles, she surely knows to up her aerodrome style by making a statement and walking like a queen. Her jet-set looks are not just about comfort and functionality but also rings a bell with the season’s trend. Here are 5 stunning looks of the diva donning the airport-style in black and white.

Stealing hearts with her million dollar smile, Deepika dolled up in a bossy lady style donning a black turtle neck top and white wide pants. Being a sneakerhead, she teamed the look with black sneakers and carried a black bag and signed off her dapper look with a cool pair of vintage shades.

The Piku actress picked an oversized white shirt and paired it with ripped black tight pants and looked like a party-animal in her cosy style. Her round sunglasses gave a retro vibe. The diva pulled off her breezy yet stylish look effortlessly. Black boots and a leather tote bag in matching hue completed her style.

Her white high-neck sweater from Rag and Bone was one of a kind with embellishments and ribbed texture. Deepika wore a ring, gold bracelets along with her watch and opted for her airport signature style by teaming the look with black sunglasses. Skin tight black pants balanced the drama of her exaggerated sweater and the diva rounded off her look with black boots and a bucket bag.

Giving us an edgy punk vibe, the Padmaavat actress threw a leather moto jacket over her lengthy casual white tee and teamed it with black jeggings, white sneakers and a black leather bag. She looked stunning in her Gen Z black and white style twist. She left her centre-parted hair to enjoy the breeze, painted her lips pink and wore dark sunnies to complete her glam look.

Ditching her sneakers for pointy black heels, Deepika’s casual look in white and black high waisted pants is an easy choice to travel comfortably. To add oomph to her cosy look, she brought in a pop of hot red with her bag and elevated her makeup with red lips, dewy base and rounded it off with her black sunglasses.

Which of her 5 looks in black and white attire do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

