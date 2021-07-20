Wanna spark in a red party dress? Take inspo from these 6 celebs

Sparkly outfits have always remained a sought-after choice that can get you to the party with the right amount of drama. If you’ve been a regular virtual party attendee, you might have revisited your old gleaming dresses without questioning their potential to glimmer. As we slide gradually towards the easing of curfews and the many lockdowns, if you’re tempted to shake up your closet with more glow-giving, bright and fun ensembles, you should probably usher in shades of red to do a glam job.

When one dons a red outfit, it feels like it has a promise to make. The kind wherein it can project its bold persona makes one feel extra confident. We noticed that B-town actresses have given intensely shining red dresses a yes and have left us with some major inspiration. Check these out!

Sequins galore, and this is the update one must look for. The Jab We Met starlet, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a Bibhu Mohapatra knee-length bodycon dress, and the cut-out detail at the front is a mega mood. She paired up the full-sleeved number with black embellished strappy heels.

Alert: there’s a fire in the house! Looking as bedazzling as always, a spectacular dancer, Nora Fatehi picked out a Yousef Aljasmi sleeveless body-hugging gown that so perfectly elevated her curves and the slit that gave us an awe-inducing glimpse of her toned legs.

Thanking the heavens for sending this fashionable star. Never the one to abate the power of risqué dresses, the London Confidential actor, is aware of what can make the optimal impact. She opted for a heavy-sequined mermaid gown that featured a plunging neckline and a waist belt made with the same fabric.

Feeling the heat in the monsoon? The Ghost Stories star surely has the answer. Janhvi Kapoor slew next level in a one-shoulder sequin dress that bore a slide slash and a cutout that helped highlight her toned midriff. The belt played as an added accessory that created quite the magic when teamed with the bodycon dress.

Time to catch up with some bling factor! The Dil To Pagal Hai star, Karisma Kapoor in a Julien Macdonald sleeveless dress makes one want to trust sequins and accept them as one’s comfort zone. It entailed a slit from the knee and ended at the hemline.

Never the one to put forth a “big-no” outfit, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame, looked every inch of a style queen in an Atelier Zuhra midi-length dress. This outfit sparkled with mirror-cut work spread all over and consisted of full-sleeves made with sheer fabric.

Who do you think donned it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Khushi Kapoor is in no mood to let go of the Y2K trend and it's your turn to follow this alluring rut