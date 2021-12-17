6 celebs who showed us how to go ‘VERY PERI’ with Pantone Colour of 2022

We're almost wrapping up the year 2021, what a roller coaster ride it has been! And, then ready-to-arrive is 2022, meaning introducing something new into our life seems like a great and a fresh start to the year. Throw yourself into a joyous journey. If you wonder how you'd first try to give an upgrade in seconds to your style game.

Good for us, Pantone has declared "Very Peri" referred to as PANTONE 17-3938 as the hue that'll rule the coming year. The New Jersey-based firm describes this shade as "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone."

But, if you're wondering how you could get close to sporting this to multiple locations, let this edit give you options that will define statement-making in all its glory. Bollywood divas have sported some great ones that could get you close enough to the shade. It's soothing and mesmerising to the eyes, well, how could you not love it?

Janhvi shows how to opt for an ultra-pretty dress. This mini-to-look at dress features floral prints and ruffles that glammed up the neckline and the wrap detail. Wear it to a date and accessorise your look with a sling bag like the starlet.

A dress that means party all night. The midi-length dress donned by Priyanka Chopra looks avant-garde with the mermaid scales spread on the skirt. It brought about flashes of the sea in our minds. The 39-year-old star wore this Fendi outfit to the Chopard party held in Cannes. It featured a turtle-neck and beneath the top layer of the dress lies a mesh-detail fabric which added oomph just as the sheer fabric. Teardrop studded earrings and black and white heels can conclude your look.

A slit dress always packs a chic punch no matter the hue. Play “Very Peri” in the lightest shade possible with this collared dress same as Kiara Advani. She opted for a wrapped dress that bore balloon sleeves with a touch of ruched detail and a thigh-high slit. Keep your accessories to a minimum with all things gold and seal off your look.

An athleisure look that’s just fun and a whole lotta bright. Look at the eye-arresting hue! Quite sophisticated and so sporty. Deepika Padukone dished another cool airport look and did not do the conventional. She wore an Adidas x Ivy Park cropped blazer over a white top, both left her midriff bare, and were locked up with track pants that matched. The coordinated set looked perfectly chic with pointed-toe silver pumps.

The recently married Katrina Kaif had a fun day earlier this year at St. Petersburg dolled up in Stella Jean’s graphic printed tee that costs around Rs. 28,000. She wore the crew-neck number with a blue mini skirt that bore details like polka dots, floral prints, and ruffle trims. White sneakers and a smile as cute as always made her OOTD look its best.

For an event in Hyderabad, Tamannaah Bhatia donned a Manish Malhotra sequin saree. Its many versions have received the likes of starlets and this purple one became Tamannaah’s choice. This offers up multiple shades of purple, and ensures to pair this with a sleeveless colour-blocked blouse and a pearl choker. Wear this to an engagement party or a nighttime event, so the sequins can do all the talking.

Whose look would you love to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

