6 Divas who showed us green lehengas are all you need to slay this shaadi season

Life's always better with greens. Your closet would be on the same page as us with this one. Tell us honestly, isn't colour a great add-on to a closet that sees more of white and black outfits? This nuptial season, what could spell brighter and prettier for you better than a green lehenga?

Lehengas sound too old an ensemble but its unstoppable glamour is something that has one drawn to it over and over again. Here’s how to make these regular visitors of your closet just like Bollywood beauties proved this to be a fair exercise.

She sashayed and conquered the hearts of many! That was Kiara Advani as a show stopper for the designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika. The Kabir Singh actress was a true desi queen in a mint green lehenga set that featured sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline blouse that was complemented with floral embroidery in gold. It was clubbed with a pleated skirt that bore colourful floral motifs, and the trail was indeed a very gorgeous one. A show-stealing choker necklace and a finger ring, was all that she needed to keep her look intact.

Want to know what makes us believe that an ensemble coloured in neon is the real deal? It was Alia Bhatt’s lehenga look for Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal’s sangeet night that blew our hearts entirely in a Manish Malhotra design. We guess the neon mania is back. The Kalank actress dolled up in a floral embroidered blouse and a voluminous skirt that bore a blend of neon green and baby pink. She went for a too bold look with the backless blouse that also left her midriff on display. The asymmetrical hemline isn’t the one to be missed, super hot, isn’t it? Chaandbalis decked up with pearls and a silver potli wrapped up the 28-year-old’s look.

Another lehenga, another simple yet mood-lifting look by Shraddha Kapoor. This emerald green guara lehenga by Anita Dongre is best for the one who doesn’t want to bear the midriff. The silk blouse with three-quarter sleeves came with a keyhole neckline and commendable details of Resham, pearls, Dori, zari and more. The net dupatta was placed perfectly and so did the flared lehenga work the look enviably. Use statement earrings, maybe a ring could help as well but don’t forget to skip the necklace.

Want to bless your day with neon? Let’s go for a sought-after hue like green. Bright and ever beautiful, Ananya Panday smiled away in an Amit Aggarwal attire from the ‘LUMEN’ 2019 collection. This one-shoulder embellished blouse looked like a party in itself which was worn with a high-waist skirt that followed a very signature pattern of the designer. The Diwali-appropriate look was tied up together for the Khaali Peeli star with a striped sheer dupatta and a maang tikka.

Step into the world of elegance like Kriti Sanon chose to and make this green Zara Umrigar lehenga yours forever. This tone-on-tone set entailed a spread of bead and sequin work. The plunging neckline blouse looked admirably well put on the Mimi actress with the riveting details of 3D floral embroidered work on her ready-to-twirl skirt. A dazzling dupatta, choker necklace and drop earrings made it a fancy-inducing ethnic look.

Just another day in the life of a very glam girl, Shanaya Kapoor. Although she picked this Manish Malhotra number to take to a baby shower, you can definitely count on this pastel green attire as a wedding guest who loves everything next-level. It comprised a strappy side-cut blouse with a plunging neckline, combined with a matching embroidered skirt which also had a marvelous work of sequins and silver gota patti border. A sheer organza blue dupatta with tassels and gold borders accompanied this combo. Bangles and a maang tikka offered help to put the final touches of allure.

