6 Essential pieces every bride ought to steal from Patralekhaa for her trousseau this wedding season

Actor Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa Paul in an intimate ceremony last month. Like any other actress, Patralekhaa too sported multiple outfits pre and post her wedding that we're really crushing on. And it makes perfect sense to take inspiration from the new bride for wedding trousseaus too, this wedding season! Take a look.

Red saree

For any new bride, a red saree is a must as part of her trousseau. Patralekhaa sported an embroidered simple red number from Torani on her way back from her wedding venue to the bay with Rajkummar Rao. Her bralette-style blouse gave this outfit a contemporary touch and she styled it with a matching potli.

Party dress

A trousseau entails you have an outfit for every occasion. To look your best at parties after your big day, a sequin number like the actor's pastel green one with a feathered hem is not too garish or too subtle. It makes for the perfect mix and an elegant look for a night out.

Contemporary outfit

For all those familial obligations after your wedding, there's nothing like a contemporary look to make a statement. Patralekhaa, styled by Namita Alexander for her wedding, looked stunning in a pre-draped unconventional saree with a halter-neck and thigh-high slit.

Additionally, a luxury handbag is a great investment and will go a long way. Patralekhaa picked out a Louis Vuitton number to go with the western and desi look.

A simple maxi dress

For a simple look that doesn't make it seem like you're trying too hard, for when you have unexpected guests or are hosting an intimate gathering, Patralekhaa's dress from Verb with a thigh-high slit and a high neck, is the perfect mix of formal and casual.

Summer dress

After your big day comes a fabulous much-awaited vacation to calm your nerves. A dress like Patralekhaa's Gauri and Nainika one-shoulder floral number is the perfect pick to wear to a beach on vacation and during the sweltering summers to beat the heat! A win-win, we think!

A red dupatta

For her wedding, the actress picked out a custom-made Sabyasachi saree that she styled with a red veil that can double as a dupatta. The red number is perfect to add a splash of colour to a monochrome desi outfit. It also makes for the perfect heirloom to pass down to future generations!

