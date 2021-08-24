6 gorgeous ethnic looks to steal from Taapsee Pannu's Instagram and add it to your wardrobe right away

barely needs an introduction. The Thappad actor has proved her mettle in the industry by giving back-to-back hits at the box office and has made a name for herself for her funky choices in the fashion world as well. She looks effortless in whatever she gets herself into and does full justice to it. Her Instagram handle is full of her quirky outfits, travel diaries and videos of rigorous workouts. But there is one takeaway - how to make ethnic wear fun.

Ms Pannu has made a mark for herself in recent years. She is often spotted in ethnic wear and making statements in it. Ethnics have their own grace and poise. Besides, the Haseen Dilruba star brings her charm to the traditional outfits by adding a twist taking it up by a notch. Let's take a look.

For the screening of Thappad, Taapsee was seen wearing a pink knotted blouse and a white saree by Kanelle. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in waves and kept her makeup soft glam styled with a pair of flats. Her entire look was simple yet stunning.

In this picture, we are totally in awe of Taapsee's blouse. It has a unique vibe attached to it. The actress looked radiant in this purple saree with black prints. She tied her curly tresses in a messy bun keeping her makeup very neutral. Paired it only with silver jhumkis and a finger ring she looked like sunshine.

For another event, Taapsee was styled in a Abhinav Mishra printed saree. She paired it up with a white sleeveless turtleneck which looked cute on her. Her hair was done in cornrows and kept her makeup minimal. She chose to wear white sneakers with it because, for Taapsee, comfort always comes first.

In another picture, Taapsee is seen donning a knee-length dress in pink with golden embroidery. The dress is a mini kurta and she has put on a heavy full-sleeved golden jacket over it. With the pink eyeshadow, matte lips and golden heels she looked ethereal.

On National Handloom Day, Taapsee took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself in a handloom saree to honour the artisans of the Indian craft community. She shared a picture draped in a red and green six-yard to show how a saree can make you instantly beautiful. She wore a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas and tied her in a centre-parted bun. Her subtle makeup and kohl-lined eyes complimented her outfit.

Keeping things simple, Taapsee wore a red blouse and a white cotton saree for her housewarming party. The saree has chikankari work done around the border. To complete her look, she tied her hair, opted for hoop earrings and a number of silver bangles.

So, which look of Taapse was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

