5 looks from Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe that stole the show & we cannot wait to steal and recreate it

Subtle yet show-stopping, ’s style has always managed to make heads turn and there’s absolutely no denying that! She has always managed to make a statement with her subtle yet classic pieces. From debuting along to now, turning producer, the actress’s fashion sense has evolved just like her career. From gorgeous desi looks to some of the most signature pieces to her casual wardrobe, she has managed to slay it all and here’s everything we’d wish to steal from her closet.

First off, we’d like to start with this stunning dress by Sonam Parmar Jhawar. The white mini wonder bore statement sleeves puffy sleeves that are enough to steal the show. The dress is simple yet creates a statement and that is exactly why we are absolute fans of it!

Next on the list, is this gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga that the diva wore last Diwali. Minimal embroidery with a riot of colours that is enough to turn heads is what we exactly expect from the diva and this lehenga just scream that.

Next up on our list is this stunning Gucci look that has our attention. From the print to the silhouette to the styling and accessory, this looks definitely managed to stand out and we definitely want in in our closets, like NOW!!

Moving on is this recent look by the diva. The sequinned number by Tanieya Khanuja. While it definitely gave the world mermaid vibes, we could not stop obsessing over the fact that while the dress had that understated glamour, it could be a perfect pick for a party. Don’t you think?

Last but not the least is this stunning beige saree that Anushka draped a few years ago and boy did it speak volumes. The saree is quintessential in every woman’s wardrobe but this one definitely seems to top our list with its simplicity. Dressed up or dressed down, this nine-yard will be the best for any and every woman which is why we cannot wait to steal it!

