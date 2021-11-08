6 Staples from Anushka Sharma's wardrobe that you need to upgrade your winter fashion

After celebrating Diwali with full pomp and show, sadly, we ought to return to our daily lives. And guess what comes after this? No, not any more festivals that you should be excited about but it's only a slight change in weather. The weather of heavy layering, cosying up in blankets and drinking hot chocolate lounging at our couches while binge-watching our favourite TV shows. It's time to bring out our snuggly clothes from the ends of our wardrobe that have been sitting for months.

We know Anushka Sharma as one of the coolest celebs in B-town. Her casual style and energetic persona have enamoured us many times. So to give a lesson or two about casual dressing in winter, we picked up a few notes from Anushka's Instagram that could help you transition easily from the end of fall to the start of winter. Let's get started.

Blazers

We are simply in awe of how Anushka manages to always look her best even in a laid-back style. She shared a picture where her off-duty look included a signature white T-shirt with high-waisted straight-cut jeans ripped only at the knees. She layered it with a floral blazer from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection and you can too if you want a little bit of floral magic in there. She accessorised with layered necklaces, hoops and a Hermes drawstring bag.

Sweatshirts

Late fall comprises sweatshirts, right? They have something cool and chic attached to it. It's perfectly cosy and comfy and suited for all sizes. Anushka sported a Drew pink sweatshirt while goofing around the park which she teamed with ripped denim with flared bottoms. Tying her hair in a bun, she looks most relatable.

Cardigans

These button-up sweaters are elegant, smart and modest only if you style it right. Taking a stroll through the London streets, Anushka donned an olive green cardigan over a white tee paired with blue mom jeans. layered neckpieces, gold hoops and chunky white sneakers added an edge to her look. She looked radiant as ever.

Knitted Sweaters

Now we can't do without sweaters in winter. While they are supposed to keep you warm, you can't let it look all boring. Look how pretty and blissful the PK star looks in her cropped white sweater with chunky black buttons and mom jeans, wearing gold hoops and her Hermes drawstring bag.

Puffer Coats

When the weather outside is going to be insanely frigid, all you need is a puffer jacket to keep you warm. They are the practical choice but people refrain from wearing them because they look oversized. Well, the key is to wear in two colours as Anushka did. She styled her giant puffer with skinny pants and fur boots.

Beanie

And don't skip the ears else you might catch a cold. To keep those ears warm, you need a beanie. More so, add a colourful beanie to add a bit of funkiness.

Are you set for winter? Also let us know in the comments which look of Anushka did you love most.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 4 Times Sara Ali Khan looked right out of a fairytale in a gorgeous gown