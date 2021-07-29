6 Style tips EVERY Leo girl ought to steal from Kriti Sanon to show off her fiery yet glamorous side

Leo women are sunshine all around. They are known not just for their fiery personalities but their loyalty, playfulness and generosity. A Leo woman is known for her passion for her art, loves simply and gives fully. The Lioness in her comes to life when she needs to go after what she wants.

Apart from their strong personalities, Leo women also have an exceptional sense of style. They don't shy away from experimenting be it silhouettes, patterns, prints and more. Kriti Sanon is one such Leo woman who depicts all these characteristics. But looking to back your fiery personality with your wardrobe? Let the Luka Chuppi actress' style help you out - Leo woman to Leo woman!

Sparkle and shine

It comes as no surprise that Leos love attention. And what better way to grab eyeballs than picking out a sparkly outfit and let it do all the talking? Take notes from Kriti on how to look like a shiny disco ball in an outfit that's perfectly understated yet bold enough. Sequins are a common choice in Kriti's wardrobe and it's time you add some to yours as well!

Sunshine hues to match your personality

Yes, pastels are very popular right now. But there's no harm in matching your outfit with your personality and looking like absolute sunshine! Kriti has a soft spot for sunset-hued outfits. From bold and bright oranges to bright yellows and neons, there's no colour that's too bold for the actress.

Befriend exaggerated silhouettes

Bookmark everything from statement sleeves, ruffles, feathers, fringes, different textures and patterns for your next event or gathering. Textured outfits have a soft spot in Kriti's wardrobe and add a flair of drama to her outfit without becoming too garish!

Accessorising is key

Kriti's wardrobe is filled with chunky pieces from oxidised statement necklaces, bracelets or earrings. A lover of all things desi, the actress constantly elevates her look by throwing on some statement accessories that don't miss our eye.

Colour block to glory

In Kriti's book, there's no such thing as too many colours. The actress has mastered the art of adding bright colours to her already bright looks with her shoes! Rather than picking out shoes in the same tone as your outfit, take note from the Heropanti actress on how to add different colour elements to your look and do colour blocking right.

Contemporary drapes for the win

For a Leo woman, picking out something that exactly matches her mood can seem like quite a task, considering how quickly her mood changes. No wonder Kriti is a fan of boho and fusion looks! Sanon loves the contemporary drapes that make for the perfect blend between traditional and modern to ethnic looks and make her feel comfortable yet fabulous in all her moods! Be it pairing her nine yards with a kurta for a more traditional look or a full sleeve of blouse with pleats for a modern twist, she's done it all!

