6 Times actresses showed how to ditch classic black pantsuits and go all pink

There are a few pantsuits tailored as workwear and then there are a few that can travel everywhere. Which one would you pick? An attire that can be worn under the sunny, night, and gloomy skies. An all-black number may not be a preferred choice but a perky hue like pink sounds like a fabulous bet. While you venture outside again, make it stylish or nothing.

We believe you’re going with option one, so here is an edit that says fool-proof and a must-try to brighten up your style. Ahead, B-town beauties show us all how it’s done to perfection. The Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor picked out a Safiyaa pantsuit that’ll probably give you a lesson on how to step away from your basic tees and shirts. The plunging neckline detail was complemented with the tiny elements of hooks and flared pants. Circular multi-coloured hoops and pointed-toe heels will add more dose of glam, so don’t forget to wear these pretties.

We doubt a pink cut-out outfit has never looked so stunning before. The De De Pyaar De star, Rakul Preet Singh donned a set that entailed a blazer with flap pockets and a gold button. With matching trousers and strappy heels, she wrapped the plunging neckline set. We’ve given you a party outfit idea now, so you can dress up tension-free and look top-notch.

Are you soon to be back at work? This can help you out when in doubt as to what to wear on your first day more like a debut day. The Neerja actor, Ahuja opted for a Prada shirt which she teamed with a Calvin Klein suit with black buttons. Black formal shoes can be a good bet, that’s how you pay attention to details. Tip: Skip the shirt if you want to take this to a party.

Anything the global fashion icon wears goes on the worth-trying radar. The White Tiger starlet, Jonas wore an oversized blush pink satin set and skipped the tee. Going for a muted ensemble doesn’t mean dull moments and here’s a fitting testament. She sealed it with pointed-toe pumps.

If there’s one star who will show you how to rock neon and pants unlike anybody else, the Kabir Singh starlet is the ultimate inspiration guru. Dressed in a double-breasted blazer, Kiara Advani clubbed it with a neon yellow lace bralette and boot-cut flared pants. When somebody says go monochrome, bring a dash of contrasting hue to keep it unconventional.

When you’re ready to take an off from work and your regular pantsuit, here’s an off-shoulder ensemble that is a little too enchanting. The Raazi actor opted for an off-shoulder blazer with black buttons which partnered with flared pants.

