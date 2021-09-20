6 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed us how to pump elegance into our desi style with anarkalis

When it comes to wedding attire, there is probably nothing that can outshine a desi look. While you may be aware of the covid protocols that should be followed, there is another rule that you may have overlooked. Don't leave the glam behind; instead, opt for something regal, such as Anarkalis. Take a look at the times Aishwarya offered some notes.

Anything ethnic may sound a little cliché today. But, is any event complete without these? The fondness for these only grows and never falls short. Every time you think of a traditional look, there’s nobody who can dress to kill like the ever-beautiful . If you’re all prepped for the wedding season and can’t wait to put the prettiest show up there, here are the style tips to guide you the right way. A pink outfit sure understands our mood every single time. This full-sleeved sheer number came with white embroidery which the diva layered up with an asymmetrical jacket to complete her OOTD.

An ivory moment powered with shine, nothing so magical, right? The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was seen in a Manish Malhotra ensemble that sparkled to perfection with a broad border and dupatta that entailed white beads attached to tassels. Her accessories included studded earrings and fingerings.

Nothing beats a colourful outfit that agrees to coddle your body so nicely! Rohit Bal’s Anarkali entailed colourful floral embroidery which was topped off over a crepe white and gold material. She was a vision worth swooning over!

The flower power that has our attention captivated. The Devdas starlet painted a charming picture in a pleated Anamika Khanna black Anarkali that featured floral embroidery on the bodice as well as the hemline.

Dressed in a Sabyasachi ensemble, the Jodhaa Akbar actress made for a standout look in a gold and white Anarkali. It boasted of shimmery and embroidered elements all that embraced the classiness of floral. A sheer dupatta, a flower printed border, and the blouse with the same print, only amplified the beauty of her silhouette.

Say blue forever! Following the spectacular floral route, the multicoloured embroidery made for a supremely gorgeous look with all things spectacular from the velvet fabric to the silk sleeves. She accessorised her outfit with earrings and a single ring.

