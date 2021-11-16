6 Times Alaya F proved a spiffy start to a day starts with a crop top

This is the official season to live in fleecy outfits but what isn't perfect about crop tops that you could let go of these? Just like the light that exists at the end of every tunnel, so is the weather that will witness sunshine once in a while. That's when you could give your cute short tops a green light to step back into your style. It's impossible to not take tips from Alaya F when you want to look the chicest.

When has it been difficult for a floral top to influence us? Too pretty, and impossible to resist, this printed crop top came with gathered details placed on the bodice and puff sleeves. The 23-year-old styled this charming number with white pants that cropped right a little above her ankles, kicks from Fila and a black sling bag from Louis Vuitton.

Can’t do without a blazer jacket? Take it out just like Alaya glammed up her day with the yellow number which helped her add a refreshing colour to her cool black cord-set that had a crop top and skirt with a front slit. Wrap up your look like the young diva did with a black bag, white kicks, and mini hoop earrings.

Crop tops are always best-in-class when you’re a gym-goer. Don’t have too many? Alaya styled the ribbed crew-neck number with joggers that bore white typographic prints and a patch-like detail. A Louis Vuitton tote bag and Puma shoes sealed off her workout look. Excited to hit the gym every day?

Isn’t black a blessing when you want to look like the coolest jet-setter? The Jawaani Jaaneman actress chose an athleisure fit that consisted of a tube top which was topped off with a knotted crop top that looked extremely sexy when partnered with black joggers. A mini crossbody bag, hoop earrings, and white sneakers sealed off her airport look.

Co-ords are too good to instantly hook yourself up with how easy it can pack a modish punch. Sanam Ratansi picked out Trabea’s sleeveless crop top that bore a ruffled neckline and hemline. This was paired with paper bag pants which had an inbuilt belt that cinched her waist. Her movie’s promotional look was locked up with simple earrings and ankle-strap heels.

Black for days or ages? Let’s just say the latter sounds like the best idea ever. The starlet who wrapped up the shoot of Freddy, a movie produced by Ekta Kapoor, chose a monochrome outfit that entailed a black crop top with pleated and frilled sleeves and high-waisted pants. This look totally had the edge as she accessorised it with earrings that bore tassels and stilettos with transparent and black straps.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 8 Times Sara Ali Khan showed how to be an outfit repeater in the most glamorous way