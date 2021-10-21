6 Times Alia Bhatt in Anarkalis showed how to display your desi doll mode this festive season

With back-to-back festivities hitting high in all its glory, it's unfair to hold yourself from switching on your desi style. With Anarkali, you'll be able to catch the vibe you need. Soon to arrive, Karwa Chauth usually calls for sarees but anarkalis can make life a little simpler or let this be your Diwali guide, it works anyway.

The idea of Anarkalis being pretty crosses our minds often when we hop back to Alia Bhatt's Instagram for some quick and awe-looking inspiration. This makes putting up with festivities a lot more fun and gets the diva in you lit up gorgeous.

Prints for the win at all times. Sometimes all you need to keep your outfit glammed up is something that looks simply stunning with a splash of colours coupled with patterns. Ami Patel styled Alia Bhatt in a Tarun Tahiliani full-sleeved Anarkali that came with a broad red and tangerine-hued border and a dupatta that matched. Jhumkas and stilettos rounded out the Highway actress’ look.

Looking brighter than the sun’s future is this yellow Anarkali from Manish Malhotra. This embroidered full-length Anarkali looked ultra-fabulous as she twirled to show off the subtle pleats and the sheer dupatta that had tassels attached to amp up its beauty. Get your earrings on like Alia and skip other jewelleries, your ensemble will sure do all the talking.

This festive season, do you want to step into the regal zone? The full-sleeved purplicious attire can help you achieve the look you’ve been meaning to for a while now. The Raazi starlet picked out Anamika Khanna’s creation to dress. It was decked up with intricate gold embroidery that had the neckline and border looking its best. Oh, the dupatta might please you more. Wear your double-layered jhumkas and Kolhapuri heels to nail your look.

Epitomising elegance isn’t a far-fetched job for Alia Bhatt. How can this blue floral printed Anarkali not win hearts? The Kalank actress dressed up in Anita Dongre’s Anarkali that had a scooped neckline and sat breezily. Alia is not a fan of necklaces and that’s so very obvious. Earrings and scrappy gold-hued footwear were the chosen accessories.

Patine’s ivory Anarkali can be a blessing when in doubt. The embroidered number was boastful of hues that stood out with its borders that also made sure to lend its charisma to the dupatta and hems of her sleeves. Go effortless when accessorising your look or simply leave that thought behind.

How incomplete are festivities without the beauty of flowers that can complement your day? Think of an outfit that can make you experience it. The 2 States actress wore Nikasha’s floral Anarkali that had a V-neckline and cascaded into pleats. Her sheer dupatta gave it an alluring company. Style it with earrings, fingerings and Kolhapuri heels. You can wear your favourite juttis too.

