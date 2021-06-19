6 Times Alia Bhatt looked Shandaar in a gown

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live a fairytale dream? Well, Alia Bhatt is doing just that in these magical gowns.

has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her to her bridesmaid looks to her dazzling red carpet attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has been spotted in ethereal gowns time and again that she has so effortlessly carried. Her red-carpet wear is usually graceful, lightweight and eye-catching. She is seen experimenting with colours and textures and always keeping her jewellery and accessories as minimal as possible. Here are some of her red-carpet gown looks that we absolutely adore!

Alia Bhatt totally owned the red carpet as she was seen dressed in a dual-toned gown by Georges Hobeika. The off-shoulder gown was adorned in a slanting orange panel that cascaded in a flare on Alia’s hand. The stunning gown cinched at her waist and tumbled down in a huge blush pink flare that pooled around Alia’s feet. It also featured a thigh-high slit and a blush pink delicate belt at the waist. She paired the number with silver metallic heels.

Alia Bhatt looked ethereal as she opted for a peach coloured gown that had a subtle grace and richness to it. The silk number by Georges Chakra was decked in a netted trail that gave a dreamy effect. The strapless gown featured a corset bodice with a textural touch and a flowy flare. It was voluminous and subtly-pleated and bore a long cape and a statement bow at the back that added a dramatic touch to the otherwise simple gown. She let the gown take the centre stage as she paired it with only delicate rings.

Alia Bhatt set the red carpet on fire as she walked in a head-turning corseted black gown by Ralph & Russo. The black gown was heavily embellished with silver and featured a corset bodice that flaunted her curves and a voluminous train that added just the right touch of drama. Alia ditched the accessories since the gown was already heavily embellished and she let it do all the talking.

Alia Bhatt looked like she came right out of a fairytale as she was seen walking down the red carpet in a floral gown by Celia Kritharioti. The radiant gown featured a bold plunging neckline that Alia carried with utmost grace. The gown was embellished with floral design all over and hence, the Raazi actress kept it minimal by simply accessorising it with a pair of ruby and diamond earrings.

Alia looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle as she was seen looking stunning more than ever before in a blush pink gown by Winnie Couture. The ethereal gown featured a beaded bodice and a tiered ruffle ball gown skirt. It bore a plunging neckline that added a much needed sultriness to the heavenly number. Alia ditched the accessories as usual and simply opted for delicate rings.

You can never go wrong with white and Alia Bhatt have proved just that. She worked the red carpet look with utmost ease and glamour as she was seen dressed in a white gown by Netta BenShabu. The off-shoulder white gown was intricately detailed and featured appliqué floral work on the bodice and was adorned in white sequins. The sparkly trail added a dramatic flair to the overall look. She teamed the gown with metallic heels and multiple rings.

Which gown by Alia Bhatt is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

