6 Times Alia Bhatt proved the best style moments are shared with shorts

Letting go of shorts will never be easy. If you've tossed it out, you've already forgotten the word 'comfort' behind. This mini number is a versatile wonder that takes you through the streets to restaurants all the while making you look cute and chic at one go. It's cooler than we'd imagine and credit it for. Style yours like .

The Kalank actress has understood the humble shorts pretty well whether spotted outside the construction site or a dubbing studio, she picks these often making us want to instantly forget that pants exist. Alia chose to colour herself up in all-black with denim shorts that featured a frayed hemline which she clubbed with a sweatshirt and blocked-heel shoes. A savage move was made by the star with the cap that bore typography in white which read, ‘High as your expectations’. We’d rate it top marks without a second thought. She’s often known for wrapping up her looks with minimal accessories and here’s evidence of her in hoop earrings alone.

There’s nothing that can prove to be a true blue as the blue denim shorts. Here the Dear Zindagi actress combined her love for tie-dye outfits with that of the shorts she often wears on rotation. Dressed up in a green and black sweatshirt, Alia delivered a simple-to-style look when she rounded it off with white slides, a black face mask, hoops, and a Saint Laurent tote bag.

Metal mania can be an occasional answer when you want to sport something fun. If you’re a believer in subtle things, it’s absolutely fine to play bold. Alia styled her Nike white tee with metallic silver shorts. White lace-up shoes powered up her sporty look with ease. This can play as a great pick for fitness enthusiasts who love to live in athleisure wear all day long.

Life can be massively dull without a little dash of quirk. That’s exactly when you can add a printed number to your closet. Having chosen the denim daze, the Gully Boy starlet wore blue denim shorts with a crew-neck striped tee that bore embroidery. She amped it up in a casual yet uber-cool way with a matching blue jacket. Those rolled up sleeves added a dashing spin to her outfit and so did those brown leather shoes.

Co-ords are born to be uniform but it’s you can add that eccentricity with your skill to style. While Alia picked out a white set that came with black contrast details attached to the hemline and cuffs, the natty feature of her ensemble remains unmatched. We heart this twenty times more.

Beauty in boho. A super fan of Sabyasachi, Lakshmi Lehr styled the stunner in the Sabyasachi X H&M blue chiffon kaftan blouse that entailed embroidered trims along the neckline and cuffs. She wore it over a lacey bralette and it was locked up with brown tie-belt shorts that bore wide pleats.

