6 Times Alia Bhatt proved glamour is all we got with desi black ensembles

Weddings and desi ensembles are a match made in heaven we know that we need. Monsoon weddings although may feel icky and unkempt, but the location and weather can still make a world of difference for you. Let nothing dull your sparkle as a Shaadi-goer. The unchanged regimen stays to look happily and fabulously dressed. Something that can't be mooted about is the beauty of black lehengas and we just can't get ourselves to out-hype the hue. As we leave no chance to moot over it now, let's get you to see if you haven't yet borrowed inspiration from Alia Bhatt's ethnic outfits collection in this ever-winning colour.

Black and pink? Steal. Here's a major recap look of the RRR actress's very first red-carpet appearance in a Manish Malhotra lehenga set. The embroidered blouse with a back tie-up detailing was clubbed with a net lehenga which also bore similar aesthetics as that of the blouse say velvet and some extra such as sequins and extra embroidered patches placed horizontally. These were clubbed with a dupatta and simple accessories.

Excuse us while we make some space in our closet. When you've had enough lehengas or sarees for an intimate ceremony, the mother-to-be's movie promotional silk Kurti set can be your stylish bet. Ami Patel styled her in a Payal Khandwala mini kurta which had a close-neck, full sleeves and paisley brocade print in gold also spread on her flared palazzo pants and sheer black dupatta. This ethnic look was sealed off with statement earrings and a gold ring.

Are you an Anarkali girl for life? Good for you, we're here with something beautiful to rave about. The Brahmāstra actress rocked an Anita Dongre full-length ensemble which had lovely details of floral and architectural motifs in white woven on it. It further boasted a V-neckline, sheer sleeve, and a fit and flare silhouette. Make it look stunning with silver jhumkas.

Forgot it's the sharara season? No problem, here's how to kick things off in style. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star wore a black sharara suit from Sukriti and Aakriti. Her plain mini kurta with short sleeves and bottoms was combined with a floral printed dupatta which had a gota patti border in gold to match. Add silver jhumkas and know you've got your look right.

That's the thing about lehengas. You can't stop hoarding on these no matter the count. The Dear Zindagi actress looked chic in a Shyamal and Bhumika desi combo. Alia's cropped strappy velvet blouse was paired with a high-waisted skirt which consisted of red floral embroidery and to knot her look together, a black dupatta with gold sequins and black tassels was chosen. It was every bit mind-blowing with statement-tiered earrings.

Because you know no celebration feels complete without a statement-making outfit. That's when you get to swear by this anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. Seen here is Alia in a Manish Malhotra embellished kurta with a scooped neckline and scalloped lace embroidered hem and sleeves cuffs. To round off her look, she chose a gold sequin embroidered dupatta and pants. For the love of head-turns, pick out silver oversized chaandbali earrings and kolhapuri heels.

