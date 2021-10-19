6 Times Alia Bhatt proved nothing says cute and effortlessly cool at one shot like pink sweatshirts

The season to yearn for an extra amount of warmth wasn't too late to hit us. Meaning, you have to pull out something that's unforgivably comforting all day long. Get out of the trench coat zone and go for sweatshirts that look more like tees, are lightweight, and are a lot chicer. Need a cute colour? Pink shall be your answer just like Alia Bhatt.

The Brahmastra actress has been deft in acing sweatshirt style. Especially the colour pink has been on her radar for a while now. Sweatshirts need to play a staple in everybody’s wardrobe at the moment although it loses out its charm in summer, it’s bounced back now, and give it a reboot if need be. Just like Alia Bhatt worked it into the tie-dye fashion.

Say hello to the fashionista! How much pink is too much, could you tell us? Dressed head-to-toe in pink, we loved how she styled the monotone look. Seen at the airport, the actress was seen in a Puma sweatshirt that bore black stripe details on her sleeves which she teamed with joggers and rounded out her sporty look with pink shoes. Those micro-framed tinted sunnies, a crossbody bag, and a black mask helped her perfect her OOTD.

Got a last-minute call from your bestie to go shopping or get yourself some burgers? Go for an unfailing outfit and something that isn’t onerous to pull off. A pink sweatshirt with a gaiety vibe that reads in red, “LE HAPPY” with two hearts can be the best along with blue denim shorts that entail frayed hems. She finished off her look with gold hoop earrings, red hot shoes, and a white mask.

Not all co-ords need to push boundaries to get you in the mood. No longer a summer essential rather an all-year-round favourite print, tie-dye often catches up with Alia. The Kalank actress picked out one from Summer Somewhere that appeared in shades of peach, pink, white and yellow. With pink that dominated, this look sure had our attention. She teamed her sweatshirt with breezy pants that cropped at her ankle. Alia finished off her off-duty look with PVC block heels (which travels nonstop with her), hoops, and customised black face mask.

There’s nothing that can outdo her refined sartorial sense. Even the simplest of looks leaves us impressed. Dressed adorably in her own Ed-a-Mamma, a clothing brand she runs currently, she opted for a candy pink sweatshirt which he paired with blue bell-bottom pants. Her PVC block heels stepped in again, hoops, and a black mask tied up her day’s look with finesse.

Want to be a Gucci girl? Make it so very aww-inducing like Ms. Bhatt. Seen in a Gucci sweatshirt that featured animal prints at the front and flowers at the back, it’s priced at approximately Rs.72,000. Alia put it together with blue distressed jeans, pink kicks, and a mask.

Biker shorts have been a hype since the time of Princess Diana. Having permitted it to enter her closet, Alia wore the black shorts with Karl Lagerfeld's cotton crew-neck pink sweatshirt. She turned up the casual vibe of her outfit with accessories like hoop earrings and a Christian Dior striped tote bag. How many points for those chunky block-heeled black shoes?

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

