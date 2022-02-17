6 Times Alia Bhatt proved red bags define a top-tier and striking accessory game like no other

With so many bags out there making us swoon, we just do not want to switch off our mood haul-asap mood. On what we call a mid-week, we were casually scrolling through Alia Bhatt's style diaries and stumbled upon multiple red bags. Oh girl, the starlet truly loves the hue, and trust us you'd want to take these out every single day. Even repeating would look fun with arm candies so chic. Here's how to find your favourite accessory that will never let you go back to another hue. The only disclaimer you need to know before you take a quick tour through this guide.

Ah, we see love written in everything from her heart-printed grey sweatshirt to offbeat sunnies and chunky white sneakers. Where's the lie when we told you red is making waves? Miss Bhatt's airport look was perfect with Rs 59,200 Givenchy tote bag that came with a monochrome print.

Do you like chunky bags? If you aren't a fan, you should totally snap up this fanny bag. The Balenciaga beauty costs approximately Rs 48623.81 and can sit fine as a belt. One bag, two benefits. She complemented this belt bag with a denim jacket, white top, black straight-fit track pants, and oversized sunnies.

Looking for a backpack that can pack your look with quite the modish punch? The Gangubai Kathiawadi did her casual look in a green tee, camouflage print jacket, and blue jeans right with Louis Vuitton's red hot bag.

You can never go wrong with a kurta suit. May we add a red tote, as well? Alia took the Gucci girl route with the Rs 1.69 lakh Hibiscus tote. A key lesson on how to add colour to your otherwise monochrome look.

You've given your LBD way too many credits but if styled right with an accessory, nothing can take your look to the next level as a red bag can do. Style your mini black dress with a camo-print jacket filled with embroidered patches, and ace it all with black lace-up shoes and a red Louis Vuitton bag. Look at how the iconic monogram patch is making it look too cool?

What's as cute as a square-shaped bag? Look at how the sling bag looks sophisticated, and just so easy to stroll the world around with. Alia's OOTD was a striking treat to the eyes as her grey sweatshirt, blue skinny-fit jeans, sunnies, and Gucci slides looked well put together.

