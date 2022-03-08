6 Times Alia Bhatt showed how to bring a dashing cool style forward with coordinated outfits

Playing your own stylist at times can put you in an indecisive spot. Questions like, "Why settle with just one or rather throw in more elements than two to complete the look" becomes common and these times you simply trust a coordinated set. Fuss-free to style and you can absolutely make it look so very 2022 with your own tricks and knack that will surely stop the traffic and how! Our sartorial eyes couldn't keep away from taking a tour through Alia Bhatt's style diaries and we're beyond impressed with how she pulled off co-ordinated outfits. Ready, Set, Style tips shall follow!

If it's wear your pajamas to brunch kind of a day, here's the marble-like printed set that looks beyond wowza. Pick a full-sleeved shirt and wear it with its other half, also known as, matching trousers. Your accessory picks to complement Peter Pilotto's outfit: Stilettos and Wandler's pastel handbag.

Pantsuits for a perpetual style slayer! Here goes the Moschino set that believes scribbling up cool patterns is the way forward. Red and white, say wholesome already but not without pointed-toe pumps that can round out your look.

Hottie says you're ready to party with sequins! The Gangubai Kathiawadi looked stunning in Fyodor Golon's sheeted cropped jacket and straight-fit trousers. If jackets aren't your thing, think again and tell us this set is easy to be forgotten. Ah, such pretty shine!

If sarees are all you see, let's show you how pretty the world outside looks. The RRR actress rocked a three-piece pastel set by Faraz Manan that came with a bustier-style top, high-waist trousers, and an embroidered and shimmery floor-length shrug. Ah, we are a major sucker for the silver detailing placed here. Do you see the embroidery placed both on the crop top's hem and bell bottoms' waistband?

Your loungewear needn't equate to just sweatsuits. What's comfier and trendier than pajamas? The 28-year-old took her cool avatar out as she dressed up in Zara's printed set for a salon visit. Need another excuse to love this? The bell-sleeved detail on her sleeves is just too cute. Wrap up your OOTN with transparent-strapped heels.

Pink it up now and every day! Boss girl, how much pink is too much? Don't bother to get an answer. The Raazi actress rocked an off-shoulder double-breasted blazer that bore a plunging neckline and black buttons. She paired this up with flared pants. She looked all ready to make a statement with neutral-toned heels.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section.

