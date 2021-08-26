6 times Alia Bhatt taught us that maxi dresses are the new statement-makers this gloomy season

Some days we don't want to get out of bed. And even if we do, we want to be in something comfortable all day. Just like our pyjamas. We don't want to fit in our tight jeans or some body-hugging dress. And magically, maxi-dresses come to our rescue. Millennials are constantly reinventing fashion but comfort remains a top priority for them- ditching heels for sneakers and trading comfort clothes over glamorous but uneasy outfits. And who better than to prove that.

In over a few years, Alia has emerged as the top actress of Bollywood. Her impeccable acting skills have garnered huge praises from all over India and overseas. Whenever she steps out, she seems to be her casual best. Her love for maxi dresses is eminent as she is often spotted in long dresses. And it is refreshing. So let's take a tour of all times Alia aced the maxi dress.

In this picture which Alia can be seen in a white maxi dress with a plunging neckline. She styled it with a denim jacket and you what they say, white and denim can never go wrong. In her playful self, she decided to leave her hair open and wear three-strap stilettos which elevated her simple and casual look.

If you don't want to put too much effort during occasions or festivals, just opt for this maroon maxi dress just like Alia did. This Indo-Western off-shoulder outfit from Sabyasachi was decorated in polka dots with a gold border and an architectural print along the hemline. Alia's waist was clinched by a belt and large chandbali earrings and red heels complimented her attire.

Alia looks like a ray of sun on a gloomy day in this rainbow outfit. The multi-coloured pleated dress by Missoni has a wrap-style top around her waist. She gleams in this dress by opting for peachy cheeks and highlighter and going with white strappy heels.

During Raazi promotions, Alia shared this picture wearing a pink Burberry dress. Her easy-breezy style is giving us major fashion goals. Pairing with hot pink heels, keeping her classic dewy makeup and glossy lips she looks ah-mazing.

Even though indulging in family time is important for Alia she never settles for something basic. For a day at home, she dolled up in a Mara Hoffman coral maxi dress buttoned down to the end. The off-shoulder puffed sleeves stole the show as she decided to tie her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup neutral.

For the screening of Judwaa 2, Alia was again seen donning a Saaksha and Kinni maxi dress. The bright red pleated maxi dress featured a black floral print which can be the perfect dress for a cosy night out. Ditching her accessories, she opted for nude heels. With heavily kohled eyes and dewy makeup with hair tied in a bun, she oozed elegance.

Which maxi dress did you like? Tell us in the comments.

