6 Times Ananya Panday looked GLAMOROUS and proved her love for LBD

Black is one colour everyone is obsessed with. From t-shirts to dresses to suits, black has its own grace. The little black dresses are especially quite trendy. These are the perfect way to add black to your wardrobe. Not just us, even the Bollywood celebs are loving the LBD trend.

Our Gen-Z star Ananya Panday absolutely loves to wear black dresses. With her style and charm, Ananya has made her place in our hearts. She has become a fashion icon for the young generation. Let us take a look at how Ananya has styled her little black dresses and looked fabulous.

Ananya Panday blessed our feeds with her quarantine selfie in a little black off-shoulder dress. The mini plain black dress featured puffed off-shoulder sleeves in the net fabric. With no makeup and no accessories, she kept her outfit simple. Her loose waves added glamour to the whole look.

The Khaali Peeli actress went all OTT with her blazer dress look for her movie promotions. She donned a little black dress and a black metallic blazer over it. The blazer featured a belt with puffed sleeves and metallic polymer work all over. Ananya's gladiator black heels with sleek straight hair gave her an edgy look.

Black dresses have become a perfect party look for Ananya. Once again she wore a mini one shoulder ruched black dress for a house party. She paired it up with her white sketchers and gold dangle earrings. Ananya opted for dewy makeup and kept her naturally wavy hair open.

Glamour is equal to a black dress. This is the rule Ananya likes to follow. She once again donned a knee-length black dress for a function. The off-shoulder dress featured a wrap-around detail on the top and pleated detailing with lacework on the bottom. With her golden dangle earrings, strappy heels, glam makeup and beachy waves, she was all set to rock the floor.

Even for a script rehearsal, Ananya's go-to look is a little black dress. She posted on her Instagram with her team in a black dress. The actress wore a mini lace black dress with spaghetti straps. She paired up black sneakers with golden embellishments with her casual look. Ananya left her wavy hair open to one side.

Well, the SOTY 2 actress does like her outfits a little bit different. She added a twist to the basic little black dress with her outfit. She donned an asymmetric black dress with off shoulder and cut out at the waist from one side. The skirt of the dress had golden and silver embellishments with a slit on the same side. The dress went high neck like a choker wrapped around. She paired it up with black peep-toes and sleek straight hair.

These were a few looks from Ananya's LBD collection which were quite different from a basic regular black dress.

Which one did you like the most? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor shows how to rock an off duty look in a blue shirt and cycling shorts: Yay or Nay?