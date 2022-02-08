6 Times Ananya Panday looked VALENTINE’S ready in sultry red dresses

Red has always been associated with the word ‘Love’ and for good reason. The colour signifies life, courage, strength and brightness, all of which also define love. Since we are currently in the week and month of love, red needs to be our go-to colour. If you are looking for a Valentine’s date night outfit, a red dress will always remain a classic. Especially if you are in love! Ananya Panday surely knows how to welcome the month of love in sultry red dresses. So let’s take some inspiration from the diva on how to style red dresses.

Ananya Panday looked February red-y in a red dress with a halter neck that had a keyhole detail placed closed. The bodycon fit and the multiple tiered folds fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves. From the waist down, the dress featured a black zipper detail and waterfall that together brought an added feature of an asymmetric hem that made the outfit look dramatic. This mini dress was signed off with black lace-up stilettos embellished with gold details.

Ananya also donned a playful red dress by Magda Butrym that featured roomy bell sleeves, a deep V-neckline, a ruched detail, unique ruffled flower embellishments and tonal jacquard polka dots throughout that added sheen to the monochrome number. A large red flower held the blouse intact and flowed into a figure hugging high-waisted skirt which featured a similar statement flower at her waist. The Gehraiyaan actress completed the look with stacks of rings and black pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin.

The gorgeous Ananya Panday made heads turn as she posed in a stunning red halter dress. The jaw-dropping red dress was from the luxury fashion brand AADNEVIK. The ruffled dress featured a keyhole plunging neckline, a leather waist strap and a ruffled skirt bottom that bore a high-low hemline. She chose to complement this risqué chiffon dress with rings and matching ankle-strap stilettos.

If there is one look that Ananya Panday knows how to slay with utmost elan, it is the swoon-worthy satin silk slip dress. The star kid donned a stunning fiery red satin silk spaghetti strap dress by the brand Aroka. The dress featured a body-draping silhouette that accentuated Ananya's svelte frame. The slip dress, lightly speckled with electric tie-dye patterns, featured a drooping neckline and mid-rise hem length. Ananya let the outfit do all the talking as she skipped the accessories.

Red is the colour of love and hence, makes a great choice for a romantic dressing style. Ananya looked like a vision in this red dress designed by Kresha Bajaj. The mini dress featured lace detailing on the sides and a slit on one side. It was adorned in intricate hand cutwork and bore a plunging neckline. Ananya let the dress do all the talking by choosing to not opt for any kind of accessories.

Ananya celebrated Christmas in a dress that one can also don on Valentine’s day. The gorgeous red dress by Rutu Neeva, gelled in well with the whole festive theme as it bore a strapless neckline that was accompanied by an off-shoulder ruffle panel over the front. It then cinched her torso to show off her gorgeous curves and later transcended into a flowy A-line silhouette. The classic hued dress further cropped below her knees showing off her long toned legs. The diva kept her look simple and teamed it with matching strappy heels.

Which red dress by Ananya Panday would you opt for Valentine’s day? Let us know in the comments below.

