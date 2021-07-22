6 Times Ananya Panday made us accept that our closet has never been more ready to add pants

Pants in your wardrobe are as essential as the food you consume every day. It’s their ever adaptable attribute that gives them a must-have position. All the days, until you were officially allowed to step out, must have taught you that they’re forever meant to stay beside you and will dress you up without havoc. If straight-fit denim isn’t all that you’re after and need some more types to bring in a refreshing spark hereafter, we’ve something that you will bookmark through all seasons.

Actress Ananya Panday has a closet full of pants, you can say dreams. They’re trendy, chic and so playfully quirky. Don’t we all need this now?

Cute and oh-so-summery with a sprinkling of frisky aura, Ananya’s style always finds a way to sneak in tie-dyes, and here’s solid proof. She wore a tie-dye knotted top that highlighted her toned abs. It was teamed with orange front slit pants that had a wrap detail and transparent heels. All of this made for a sunshine-ready look!

As fresh and pretty as the flowers at the backdrop, Miss Panday reminded us of the spring flowers. We loved everything about this two-piece combo by ace designer, Manish Malhotra. The perfect use of colour tones of white off-shoulder ruffle top and slit palazzo embroidered pants with a shimmery touch is a sure-fire way to step out like a diva.

Flared jeans are the Uber-cool pants we need to lounge in and take it everywhere possible. Try this out and you may never take it off. Ananya pepped up her white panelLed crop top with high-waisted jeans that bore a few buttons and opened into dramatic flares at the bottom. She opted for white kicks, a shoulder bag, and a black face mask to wrap her look. This is the drama we need in our lives today, comfort packed with fun!

We guess it’s about time you stop playing it safe with your regular jeans. Go for camouflage printed pants that entail white, black, and grey hues and pair it up with a Label Frow black bralette top and cut-out heels like The Khaali Peeli actress.

Athleisure at its finest. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star donned the I.Am.Gia's two-piece set that consisted of a one-shoulder black typographic crop top and three-coloured high-waisted track pants. The panelled patches were interestingly put together to make for a classy case and needed no extra help! The sporty look was signed off with black strappy heels.

Make way for a ruffle moment. The Student of the Year 2 actor dressed up in a Manish Malhotra multi-coloured satin one-shoulder crop top that painted a calming and glamour picture. She styled up with salmon pink crepe pants.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

