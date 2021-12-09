6 Times Ananya Panday proved dresses are all we need to be 'red y' for the party season

The beauty of a red ensemble is endless. It's one of the prime colours of the Santa season but let's just be honest here, we've always been so in love with this fiercely fabulous hue. Too bold and bright to command the room and leave a statement behind, that's red for you. Need a friendly reminder to tell you that there's no such thing as too much red?

This edit will spell it all for you in the most flattering way. With parties popping up, this guide will prove nothing gets more perfect than a red dress and we got some references from Ananya Panday's style diaries to show this is the hue that continues to stand the test of time.

If you want to stand out from the crowd and live the days of 90s style, here you go. This flirty and date-night worthy of a silk slip dress by Aroka looks too sultry to handle with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. Get matching ankle-strap stilettos to finish up the look for you.

We wonder if the word ‘stand-out’ was discovered with floral print in mind. Well, at least, this mini dress donned by the 23-year-old says so. Ami Patel styled her up in a Leo Lin one-shoulder satin dress that came with side knotted detail which added to the ruched look of the fabric, it also had a blouson sleeve and frilled hem which looked pretty cute. Grab those hoop earrings and your platform shoes, you’re set to dance all night.

How can red not be your thing? With incredible design comes a chock-full of glamour, hence proved by Ananya in Aadnevik’s red gown. The tiered number featured a key-hole-like detail which created the look of a plunging neckline and then came a broad leather belt in red that cinched her waist to perfection and had the halter-neckline outlined. Lakshmi Lehr chose to complement this risqué chiffon gown with rings and ankle-strap stilettos.

If you can’t say party-ready with a red dress, then we doubt you’ll find the perfection you’re looking for. How simply spiffy is this off-shoulder dress by Rutu Neeva? The next time you’ll be wearing this mini outfit will be to a date night, New Year’s eve, and a lifetime for sure. It also had an adorable layer of panel attached to the bust and then it opened into a breezy flare. Ankle-strap stilettos with pointed-toe heels will up the fun for you as you master how to flex your toned legs as you pose for a picture.

Did you just say it’s your moment to steal the spotlight? Here’s the Khaali Peeli actress who showed us how to make it an everyday thing in this slit dress. What could be sexier and hotter than this strappy dress? Designed with intricate lacework at the side, a plunging neckline, and a slit highlighted with tassels. It was a lot of red, but sure a wholesome one.

Here for the festivities, here for the show-stopper vibes? This Saaksha and Kinni maxi dress looks like a party of colours. So much to love, so much to die for. It bore a thigh-high slit and had a corset-like bodice, all embroidered with mirror-work and patterns, Ananya’s look was signed off with black ankle-strap stilettos and silver jhumkas. Love the traditional touch, don’t we?

Which look are you going to re-create this season? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Throwback Thursday: When Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans on his date night fit and how he'd style Katrina Kaif