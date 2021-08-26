6 Times Ananya Panday proved that love is in the footwear

Being a fan of something often puts you in a spot where you can’t live without it. Take a sneakerhead, for instance, they’ll never be ready to trade in these shoes with anything other and this goes with anybody. But, this may not blend well with every outfit always. Ananya Panday so loves sneakers, but she also gives new ones a chance.

The Khaali Peeli actress tries everything from lace-up heels to chunky sneakers and boots. Here’s a look at the times her footwear collection got us taking some serious notes. Trust us when we say these are downright modish and cool to wear. A Galia Lahav black Rossi gown so perfect needed something ultra-wearable enough that would promise a chic look. Here, she chose pointed black toe pumps that were decked up with silver spike detail to stun in her sensuous-looking outfit.

Find a bestie in slip-on platform sneakers. Easy to slide your feet in and quick to make you want to live in it forever. That’s a power to behold. Ananya styled her polka dot Appapop co-ords with these white sneakers with that notable holographic aesthetic and orange laces.

Boots deserve a permanent and a mandated space in your closet. And, a black one to be precise, knows to ease itself with every outfit it’s paired with. Don’t sleep on this inspiration. The young diva wore her black sweater with a matching mini skirt that looked put together with Chelsea black boots that came with a little black pom. This is the awe-worthy tip you can totally dig.

What’s not to love about colours that do not clash rather bring the best to the table? The Pati Patni Aur Woh starlet often goes big on keeping her style funky, here’s something she tried with her satin wrap skirt and printed shirt. Neon ankle-strap heels looked like a match with blue suede heels.

Keepin’ it cute is something she never fails to swear by. Ananya teamed her printed white hoodie dress with crepe pink chunky mules. Get ready to ditch your sneakers, and keep it ultra-fab.

For the one who loves to keep things effulgent, here’s your key to sparkle. Dressed in a silver shimmery mini dress with frill details at the hemline and ruffles on the straps, she picked out shoes that were designed with peep-toe features and stars on them.

