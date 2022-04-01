6 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to be a glam girl in summer with coordinated outfits

Another day, another edit on all the ways to do fashion right. Had you at the last word? It's no secret that fashion-savvy people love to have fun with styling and aching almost every look. With summer, your style should reign in the department of going cuter and hotter. We are of the view that you shouldn't give coordinated outfits a pass because behind the mania of just sticking to blue denim, there exists a cool bunch of colours and sets that can put you on a fabulous, no fuss and stress-free style spot like no other.

Ananya Panday has often graced us all with many ensembles but we love how replete her style can get with coordinated sets. No matter how playful you want to curate a look, you'll find the inspiration of your dreams.

Green to steal the show? Yes, please! Since it's officially shorts season, this leather coord set painted in three shades such as white, black, and green can be the jaw-dropping ensemble you need. Chevron printed stripes and a throw of colours infuses vibrant energy into the look. Style it up with a white shirt, gold rings, and black strappy stilettos.

Hot secret unlocked: Skirts are currently turning heads. Keep it beige, sexy, and sporty just as the Gehraiyaan actress did with Oh Polly's skirt combo that appeared with a full-sleeved crop top with an asymmetric hem and a side slit. She wore this with a mini high-waisted skirt that hugged her body tight. Lakshmi Lehr wrapped this look for the starlet with a gold choker and orange kicks.

Think pink, think a pretty fashion slayer! Clad in Prabal Gurung's monochrome set, Miss Panday rocked a bralette with corset detail and high-waisted bootleg trousers. Having left her toned midriff on show, we saw her look had a lot of peppy accessories as Tanya Ghavri added colourful rings, peep-toe stilettos, and a blue Bottega Veneta bag.

Getting our eyes used to the good and reigning print, floral print is now an everyday blessing. If brunch dates are in order, this three-piece coordinated set from July Issue can make for a striking pick. Wear it pretty with a twisted crop, high-waist mini skirt, and top it off with a jacket to stay prepped before the chills hit you. Too glam to handle, yeah?

Neon in summer! It's what thirst trap dreams are made of. Play bold in a green cropped blazer jacket and club it with high-waisted trousers from Oh Polly. The Liger actress wore a matching belt and had it sealed off with pink tie-up heels, hoop earrings, and bobby pins.

What's more gorgeous than a skirt to twirl around with? For all the beach bums out there, this printed set with an off-shoulder top with ruched detail and a mini-tiered skirt can have created an edgy vibe for you. Pull a hat and you're done!

