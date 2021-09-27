6 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to stay partial to prettiness of yellow outfits

Confession: We found summer's favourite hue making a place in our hearts this season. What's so vivid and reminds you of pretty sunflowers? Yellow. This hue is ever ready to enjoy a stellar status, so this edit will help dominate your closet with all fun outfits and keep your style game impressive for days just like Ananya Panday. Check it out!

If you’re someone like me who cannot hit pause for the love of lehengas, this pastel attire from Arpita Mehta looks like a perfect pick for the next haldi you’re walking in as a guest. The high-waisted skirt was decked up in white embroidery and mirrorwork. Beautifying it a level higher was the criss-cross patterned blouse that had shells attached to both straps and that sheer organza dupatta was no less of a charmer.

Ananya mostly opts for the unguessable route and here’s a queen move made by the starlet. Dressed in a Dylan Parienty two-piece set that entailed a black off-shoulder satin bralette that was adorned with crystal-like studs. The sweetheart neckline number also had two bows that sat cutely on her arms. Opting for nothing ordinary was her yellow voluminous three-tiered skirt which made her look like the prettiest princess ever.

For the bubbly personality in you, try this Hemant and Nandita off-shoulder dress that bore a laser-cut-out detail and a scalloped hemline. The fabric belt looked quite pleasing to the eyes and it only got extra zippy with metallic gold stilettos and earrings. Here’s where the dreams of a dreamy date can begin.

Bodycon dresses know how to seek attention without having to cross any limits. It’s easy to wear and can do the talking all by itself. But, when you have a slit and straps that can add some drama, you wouldn’t want to say no, right? Do you want to head to a party right away? This dress sure has the power to influence you. Accessorise it up with fingerings and dangling earrings.

The time to wear your denim is back (just in case you lived in your joggers all day). The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress picked out a yellow sweatshirt which she styled with ripped denim white pants and sneakers. This is the best you can do this fall. Cozy and fun, let this be the theme.

Are you looking for a very wearable hue, something that doesn’t look too loud? You can still find a favourite in yellow. Go for the muted shade like Ananya who wore a corset top and partnered it with high-waisted white cargo pants that had pockets attached. Strappy heels and layered neckpieces made this look a solid gold one!

One look at this dress will switch your mind to the sultry beach days. Wavy hair, salty water, and a sky so beautiful. A dreamy holiday, indeed! The Khaali Peeli actress dolled up in a sunshine yellow strappy mini dress that featured floral prints in white and black. The plunging neckline number had a ruched bodice which added a touch of cuteness. Add a cool accessory made with cowrie shells that can elevate your OOTD.

