6 Times Ananya Panday styled her favourite blue ripped jeans all chic

Denim has been the one to take over the fashion charts and in summers if this isn't your obvious move, then what is? It's a piece that checks all the boxes of prioritising comfort and flexing a cool style. Got yourself a favourite pair of jeans? Ananya Panday absolutely does and we have proof that her blue denim ripped jeans has had her back on multiple occasions. With this chic number, she showed us how effortless it can get to land on the perfectly dressed list.

How do we say goodbye to blues when it's just so chic to handle? The Gehraiyaan actor chose a cornflower blue V-neck ribbed top that bore a drawstring detail. This cropped number was clubbed with ripped jeans that cropped above her ankles. She styled these with gold accessories and colourful kicks.

It's never been a better time to invest in a t-shirt, say with a message? Ananya brought a mix of pink and blue that kept her causal airport style on fleek. She wore her crew-neck tee with her blue jeans. Go spiffy with white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Shirt season, may you never part ways with us. What's as good as a shirt to live in all day with? The Liger actress opted for an oversized shirt and tucked in one side of her shirt inside her denim and left the other as free as possible. Oversized hoop earrings and flat footwear put her day out's look together.

Has the cold season returned? We wish it did. Because we can't think past sweatshirts. If you're no amateur in nailing the airport looks like the Khaali Peeli starlet, you already know that jeans are the best ever. Look at how she paired up her white graphic printed cropped sweatshirt with high-waisted jeans. To travel with much comfort, she chose chunky sneakers and her Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

Throwback to the times we loved the sweater season. The 23-year-old when on a vacation with Ishaan Khatter a couple of months ago picked out Kitson's white cashmere sweater worth Rs. 21,981.64 that entailed a ribbed crew-neck detail, embroidery in black and full sleeves. She brought her OOTD together with blue skinny ripped jeans, a yellow ribbed beanie, and black lace-up combat boots.

Classics or nothing. Everything looks better when in blue and white. The Khaali Peeli star chose a white tight-fit tank top that she combined with her go-to jeans. It's not hard to guess that her key accessories are a shoulder bag and colourful sneakers.

Which look is your favourite?

