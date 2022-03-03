6 Times Birthday Girl Camila Cabello made a strong case for dramatic & feminine outfits on the red carpet

Cuban-born singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has made quite the name for herself in a short span. The former Fifth Harmony singer has dabbled with not just music but films as well. Apart from touring with Taylor Swift the American singer has also taken home a range of awards including American Music Awards, Billboard and iHeartRadio music awards as well.

The Havana singer is also known for her red carpet outfits that are often equal parts dramatic and feminine. Here are 6 times the 25-year-old actor-musician did it right on the red carpet.

At the 2019 AMAs, the Living Proof singer walked the red carpet in a simple yet stunning Oscar de la Renta dress in a neutral hue. Her strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice and opened up into a sheer tulle skirt from waist down. Her skirt also bore botanical embroidery in the same shade and a short floor-sweeping train. Braided hair and Jimmy Choo peep-toe pumps completed her look.

For the premiere of Cinderella, where Cabello played the role of Cinderella, she looked like a fairytale princess in a Christian Siriano outfit which featured a cream coloured tiered tulle dramatic high-waist skirt with a floor-sweeping train, paired with a white crop top. She accessorised with layered silver necklaces and matching diamond bracelets for her red carpet premiere.

In 2021 at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the Senorita singer looked smoking in a red mini dress from Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The dress featured a one ruffle-shoulder style neck and a ruffle tiered bodice. A simple red belt at her waist with a statement gold buckle, red stilettos and scarlet red lips completed the singer's look.

It was a big night for Cabello who walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAs 2021. The singer-turned-actor picked out an opulent red strapless gown by Alexis Mabille which featured a hot pink strapless corset-style bodice that opened up into a ravishing red flared skirt. It also featured a statement bow at her waist that flattered her hourglass silhouette while pink eyeliner rounded off her look well.

For the LA premiere of Cinderella, Camila looked mesmerising in a dual-tone Oscar de la Renta backless gown for the red carpet. Her outfit featured a sheer bodice that shimmered with crystals embellished on it in floral patterns. From waist-down, a skirt made from black taffeta featuring a high-low hemline and a short train made for a glorious look.

At the Grammys back in 2019, in yet another strapless black number, Camila made heads turn. Her outfit featured a stunning bodice that glistened on the red carpet and opened up into a dramatic lace tiered skirt from waist down. A statement diamond necklace completed this glittery look.

Here's wishing the singer a very happy birthday! Which of her red carpet looks is your favourite?

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner, Kate Middleton to Sarah Jessica Parker: 7 international celebs who SLAYED in desi attire