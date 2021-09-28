6 Times Birthday Girl Mouni Roy PROVED she's a 'Saree Girl Forever' in the most SHIMMERY sequin looks

One of the most loved television stars who has made her way in Bollywood and won hearts has to be . The Naagin actress rings in her 36th birthday today and one look at her Instagram tells us that the diva is an absolute desi girl at heart! She can't get enough of her sarees, especially in shimmery sequins and has made us believe that she's indeed a Saree girl forever!

While the actress loves her body-flattering bikinis and swimsuits, sarees have her heart. Take a look at our top moments of Mouni in sarees!

For any girl, wearing a classic Manish Malhotra ensemble is a dream come true! The actress who is all set to star in Brahmastra did full justice to the iconic sequin silver Indian drape by the designer that only accentuated her curves. The long floor-sweeping pallu and her hair styled in her go-to glossy waves ensured she looked picture-perfect!

There's no such thing as too much shine and her latest Rimple and Harpreet saree with vertical stripes only proved us right. The Made In China actress carried off the shimmery number well and experimented with some light play as she struck multiple poses to ensure her outfit glistened from every angle.

Silver sarees seem to be the actress' go-to. The Gold star sparkled in a shimmery saree from Dolly J studio that came with an equally sparkly blouse that ensured all eyes were on her. Smokey eyes, loads of highlighter on her cheekbones, plump lips and her hair styled into glam waves completed the star's look.

Making for the perfect bridal look, the diva stepped into a brilliant, scarlet red ruffle saree by Label Sanya Gulati, that was elegant. But trust Mouni to include sequins in any way she can! The Romeo Akbar Walter starlet paired this with a shimmery, sequin red blouse to elevate her style quotient!

Black being one of her favourite colours, we weren't entirely surprised when the birthday girl hopped into a sequin black saree that did full justice to her lean frame. The striped Kalki number was styled with her hair let loose and blended smokey eyes to match the drape.

Giving the ruffle trend another go, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star was elegance personified in a dramatic red ruffle Avvantikaa Parwani saree with a dramatic long pallu. A shimmery sequin blouse, hair styled to perfection shimmery eyelids and scarlet lips completed her look.

Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday! Which of her sarees is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

