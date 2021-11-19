6 Times birthday girl Tara Sutaria proved she's the QUEEN of coordinated sets & we're taking notes

When she made her debut in Student of the Year 2 opposite Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, little did we realise the diva would break barriers and set fashion goals! Whether it is on the red carpet, at an event or even when she's strutting the streets, Tara has managed to make jaws drop and eyes pop.

An ardent fan of coordinated pieces, the 26-year-old has one for every occasion or event. To mark her birthday, we take a look at the Marjaavan star's most stylish looks in coordinated outfits.

To kickstart the promotions of her next film Tadap where she stars opposite Ahaan Shetty, Tara was styled by her go-to regular stylist Meagan Concessio in a chocolate brown crocodile leather Meshki coordinated set. The bralette-style top was paired with high-waisted matching pants that featured a belt that held it up. A pair of brown Louboutins, poker-straight hair and flawless makeup completed her look.

When she was promoting her previous film Marjaavaan that also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the actress picked out a co-ord skirt set from Verb by Pallavi Singhee. The aztec printed number featured balloon sleeves and a flowy skirt that she styled with tan stilettos.

For the promotions of her debut film, the star put forth a number of stylish looks. Case in point, this bright orange denim jacket and matching mini skirt styled with a black bralette and white pumps styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

Putting forth yet another trendy look, the actress who will be seen in Heropanti 2 next also hopped on the neon bandwagon. She picked out a bow style crop top to pair with matching neon paper bag pants and white pumps. Defined eyes, neutral-tone lips and hair styled into voluminous waves completed this look.

Giving us one of the chicest looks so far, Tara strutted in style in a white coordinated skirt set. It featured a minuscule cropped top paired with a high-waist bodycon skirt that hugged her figure. A pair of tan heels completed this outfit that did full justice to her.

For one of the most casual looks so far, Tara made a strong case for pinks in a comfortable and relaxed oversize pink crop top with her sleeves rolled up and matching high-waist joggers. A pair of chain-link slides, poker-straight hair and a white sling bag completed her look.

Here's wishing the diva a very happy 26th birthday! Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

