6 Times birthday girl Taylor Swift rocked cut out dresses you'd have only seen in your 'Wildest Dreams'

When Taylor Swift began her musical career at the mere age of Sixteen, little did she know she'd be one of the Most Powerful Women in the World at 32. America's sweetheart to rebel to one of the most influential people in the world, Swift has come a long way as depicted in her documentary, Miss Americana.

She has not only experimented with her music but her sense of Style as well, over the years. Taking a trip down memory lane, we delve into all the times Swift sported dresses and gowns with intricate cutouts that we can't get enough of.

For the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor sparkled brightly in a black sequin Kaufmanfranco mini dress that featured waist cutouts and showed off her lean legs. The All Too Well singer's bangs were styled to perfection with just the right amount of gloss and buff.

At the Billboard Music Awards, the singing sensation looked ultra-stylish in a white Balmain jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs with her bob styled to perfection.

Making a striking appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the Evermore singer left fans speechless when she walked the red carpet in a massive floral Etro gown with a cut out at her waist. She experimented with her look by pulling her hair back into a sleek bun for the event.

At the 2013 Grammy Awards, the singer who currently owns 11 Grammys and has been nominated over 40 times, looked divine in a white elegant J Mendel ballroom gown that featured a deep neckline cut-out and a backless design. It also bore two thigh-high slits and pleats from waist down.

She looked like a real-life Juliet in a white chiffon gown with a halter-neck style and a cut out at her midriff that was lined with sheer fabric. Her hair was styled into a top knot and glossy bangs were styled to perfection.

At the 2016 Oscars after-party, the Cats actress slipped into a classic black Alexandre Vauthier gown with a chain style neckline and a cut-out all the way till her waist.

We can't get enough of Taylor's glamorous cut out outfits over the past few years. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift to Gigi Hadid: When celebs SWORE by Designer of Week: Julien Macdonald