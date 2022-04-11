6 Times bride-to-be Alia Bhatt showed us how to have flower-filled pretty moment with kurta sets

All that's pretty this season is floral. We said it because it's the most iconic ever and to see it every day is just a reminder that Spring has blossomed. Once a pro-statement-maker, always one. Dresses, skirts and tops sitting on top of your wish list? We're a little too consumed with the beauty of kurta sets at the moment. All credit goes to Alia Bhatt who is just a few days away from entering the happily married club with Ranbir Kapoor. Our obsession has much to do with her on-fleek ethnic ensembles. What's not to love when you can wear flower print anywhere and everywhere? If you crave this print as much as we, here's an edit that has options abound.

Black is best. How much proof is too much, anyway? Opt for a three-piece set that comes with a simple short kurti and put it together with a flared skirt. Although it looks plain even with the gold detailing at hems, look at how much of a stunning twist a dupatta can add? The beauty of flowers is unparalleled. Finish it off with jhumkas.

This stays our favourite and we'll never grow tired of bringing this to your screens time and again. A vibrant blast of hues brought so close made for both a charming and breezy vibe. The RRR actress donned a cotton kurta with full sleeves and combined the midi attire with wide-leg palazzos and a chiffon dupatta. She accessorised her OOTD with chaandbali earrings and kolhapuris. Sangeet ready, already, right?

If you're the spiffiest and you know it, show off your flair for styling with this ethnic ensemble. How would you make it look glam? Alia's kurta set from dRzya by Ridhi featured an anarkali-style kurta designed in an A-line manner and with a V-neck. The strikingly floral printed number came in both a blend of pastel and a bright touch of pink. She styled her night-out look with a dupatta and white kolhapuris.

Who knew that a low-key game of flower power would look so fabulous? We took a page from Gangubai Kathiawadi star's style archives and found this combo to be lovely. Her maxi peach-coloured kurta featured floral print close to the hem and was paired up with straight-fit white pants that had a flared take, a dupatta that had both flowers and criss-cross patterns in grey. Go fail-proof with juttis.

You're so used to finding more reasons than one to chase the blues away but here's the one that has staying power. Wouldn't you wish for the same? A more attractive anarkali doesn't exist. The Anita Dongre set was all about white floral print, a scalloped neckline, and full sleeves. Alia accessorised her ootd with strappy heels and chandbali earrings made extra appealing with pearls.

Who said nothing lasts forever? Our love for pink and kurtas will sure prove it to be wrong. As graceful as always, the 29-year-old went for a doll getup as she rocked a Payal Singhal’s salwar suit. The sleeveless mini kurta had all of the pretty party with floral print and mirror-work spread on the embroidered neckline. She sealed off her look with a chiffon sheer dupatta and satin silk churidar bottoms that had side slits. Jhumkas and ankle-strap stilettos proved this desi look needs nothing more.

