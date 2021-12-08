6 Times bride-to-be, Katrina Kaif made our hearts skip a beat in red ethnic attires

Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot tomorrow with beau, Vicky Kaushal and we can't keep calm! Fans are waiting to see a glimpse of the bride’s D-day outfit and we can't stop wondering what colour she will opt for. But before she walks the aisle, let’s look down at all the times she chose breathtaking red ethnic attires as her choice of outfit.

Being a Sabyasachi fan girl, Katrina has sported his creation multiple times and rumour has it that she is going to flaunt the designer’s work for her D-day wear. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful red lehenga decked in multicoloured floral print teamed with matching floral print dupatta and a red full sleeve high neck textured blouse. Her plain blouse balanced the floral overdose of her flowy skirt and dupatta. The accents of yellow and beige on the vermilion red base made it perfect for the festive season. She accessorised it in statement-making emerald stone drop earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery.

Red is the colour of love and passion, and the gorgeous Katrina Kaif looked like everything lovely in this fiery red Anita Dongre saree. The printed saree was decked in motifs inspired by the magical forests of Ranthambore (just like her wedding location). It looked lightweight and comfortable and made for the perfect bridesmaid outfit. It was teamed up with a plain red spaghetti blouse that added a modern flair to the attire. The Phone Bhoot actress accessorised the elegant saree with pearl drop earrings and a tiny red bindi that acted as a perfect finishing touch.

Katrina kept it classic in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. The lehenga featured gold embellishments along its hem that served as a perfect contrast for the festive season. Instead of opting for a simple blouse, she added more red to the attire by wearing a full-sleeved blouse. Kat further draped a matching dupatta over her shoulder that bore an equally embellished lace along its hem. She completed her look with a simple red bindi and subtle earrings.

The Mrs. Kaushal-to-be wore a ravishing red sharara saree by ace designer, Manish Malhotra. The bride-to-be paired up the concept drape with a single oxidised neck-piece. The outfit featured a sharara that was teamed with a plain drape. The outfit was decked in a sequined border that further elevated the look. The embroidered blouse bore a deep V-neckline and embellished sleeves.

Katrina has always been a fan of the fiery red colour, and one of her most memorable scarlet ensembles has to be the nude and red custom Manish Malhotra lehenga she wore to attend Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. The lehenga came with a nude base, which was then topped off with statement ruby-hued crystals in floral motifs. While the sheer V-neck blouse created the illusion of the red blooms being almost tattooed onto Kaif’s skin, the billowing skirt was embellished with matching red vines. She paired the combination with a solid red dupatta. Allowing the lehenga to take the spotlight, Kaif kept her jewellery choices elegant and simple, picking nothing but a delicate diamond and ruby choker.

The Tiger 3 actress teamed up with designer Anamika Khanna and gave us yet another breathtaking outfit. The pretty actress made heads turn at Arpita Khan’s Diwali party in a signature outfit by the designer that included an embroidered blouse, a cape jacket and a lehenga. As always, Katrina made a bold statement by appearing in red and stole the limelight.

Which red ethnic attire by Mrs. Kaushal-to-be did you like the best? And which colour do you think will she opt for her big day? Let us know in the comments below.

