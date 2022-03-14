6 Times Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon wore similar outfits

Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are two of the biggest names in Bollywood! The divas have not only marked their place in the industry with their applaudable acting skills, but have also managed to attain the title of ‘Fashion Icons’. Both the leading ladies have a tall silhouette and long legs, and hence, a lot of times are seen donning similar types of outfits. Let’s take a look at all the times Deepika and Kriti wore similar outfits.

Green Tracksuit

Athleisure wear and trendy sweat suits have been a go-to trend for our leading ladies, and Deepika and Kriti definitely agree! The two were seen donning the same green sweat suit from the fast fashion label, Zara. The suit featured an oversized sweatshirt paired with matching joggers. Deepika sported a pair of neon yellow Adidas kicks to complete her look and kept it minimalistic with her accessories. On the other hand, Kriti teamed the same suit with high-end white sneakers and went all out with her gold accessories.

All White

An all-white outfit is something that never really goes out of style and is also completely effortless. Deepika’s all white outfit featured a strapless corset-style top held together with zig-zag ties from the luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana, styled with a pair of white distressed denim jeans. She sealed the look with matching white pointed-toe pumps and gold drop hoop earrings. Kriti also stepped out in a similar all-white ensemble. Her outfit featured a white ribbed tube top teamed with a pair of relaxed wide-leg jeans. Kriti sealed the deal with white square-toe sandals, a zebra printed baguette and dainty accessories.

Black Leather

Deepika and Kriti are both known for their sheer boldness and the ability to pull off anything! The divas so effortlessly jumped onto the faux leather bandwagon and had us stunned. Deepika was seen in black ​​leather pants by Proenza Schouler teamed with a matching faux leather black blouse by We11Done. The blouse featured a turtleneck, oversized sleeves and lent a boxy touch to her outfit, whereas the fitted trousers came with a belt that accentuated her waistline. Kriti also rocked the all leather look from the brand, I Am Gia in a strapless corset top and matching straight-fit pants. Both the divas opted for statement hoop earrings to complete their look.

Denim On Denim

For her denim on denim look, Deepika chose her ensemble from the Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration. Her outfit featured a dark blue bodysuit teamed with low waist denim joggers. The Gehraiyaan actress ditched the accessories and completed her look with white pointed-toe pumps. Kriti also opted for a trendy denim-on-denim look from Puneet Kapoor Label. The combo featured a strapless corset-type crop top clubbed with wide-leg trousers that came with a high waist. She rounded the look with gold hoop earrings and blue square-toed heels.

Lilac Gown

Looks like Deepika and Kriti are on the same page even when it comes to red carpet looks. Deepika’s stunning lilac coloured gown by designer Gaurav Gupta featured a body-hugging silhouette and shimmery fabric which opened up into a mermaid-like feather detailing. A custom train which doubled as a head accessory, long dangle earrings and puffy sleeves which also bore feather detailing, added extra drama to her look. For an award function last night, Kriti too opted for a lilac gown from the label Atelier Zuhra. The gown entailed a strapless corseted bodice adorned with shimmering silver sequins all over, with a skirt decorated with periwinkle-coloured tulle ruffles and a long train. Kriti sealed the look with matching drop earrings.

Black & White

DP and Kriti also slayed the black and white print trend in their unique ways! While Deepika opted for a stunning zebra printed blazer dress from David Koma, Kriti chose a co-ord set from the brand, Lovebirds. Deepika styled her double-breasted blazer dress with black thigh-high heeled boots and a golden ear cuff. Kriti’s co-ord set that featured a cardigan like top and matching high-waisted pants was styled with strappy black heels, dainty gold hoops and a matching tote bag.

Which similar outfit worn by Deepika and Kriti is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kriti Sanon gives us major punk rock vibes in a black leather outfit; YAY or NAY?