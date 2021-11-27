6 Times Deepika Padukone broke stereotypes in gender neutral clothing

Gender-fluid fashion is about transcending the normative association with genders, and the designation of clothes accordingly. Gender-fluid fashion is an amalgamation of masculine and feminine sartorial elements. Deepika Padukone has a lot of times chosen attires that are a part of a sublime capsule that does not distinguish between genders.

While everyone expected her outfit to be a conventional one for an award function, Deepika Padukone outdid herself in an all-black head-to-toe Balmain look. Dressed in a jumpsuit with a twist, her outfit had a hoodie paired with black blazer making her look to die for! Truly proving herself as the fashion queen, Deepika Padukone opted for an all-nude face with bracelets and rings for accessories. Leaving a few strands of hair out of the hoodie, Deepika Padukone rounded off her look with a pair of shiny black stilettos.

There is literally nothing that Deepika Padukone cannot pull off. She was seen dressed in a three-piece pantsuit by French label Gauchere Paris. The all-black attire featured a blazer, straight-legged pants and a winter coat. Deepika maintained the monotony of the sharp ensemble with glossy black Christain Louboutin heels and a matching box bag. She accessorised it with a delicate diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.

For an event, the actress put on a blue and white striped Poplin Blouse by Prada that was layered over a beige check Gabardine Skirt with a side pattern of tassel-like attachments running through it. The skirt ended just below her knees and she topped this off with a coat in a similar Gingham pattern in a grey shade. The Gabardine Coat, also by Prada, completed Padukone's look. To accessorise, Deepika picked out a simple yet stylish beige Metropolis handbag also by Prada, high colour-blocked socks and black pumps to complete her look, giving off major school girl vibes in the outfit.

Ms. Padukone made another appearance in a Trendy ensemble by Aje. Her all-denim ensemble looked exceptionally comfortable as it bore an oversized silhouette. The orange denim attire featured an oversized shirt that bore patches throughout. She hastily tucked it in equally baggy matching jeans that were cinched at the waist with a belt. What stole the show was the sequined details on the pair of pants that added a trendy twist. The Cocktail actress completed the look with matching tie-up heels and statement earrings.

Deepika had us gasping for breath as she showed up in a red hot outfit. The stunning Jacquemus oversized suit featured a red blazer teamed with matching baggy fit trousers. Deepika accessorised the monochrome outfit with boujee gold jewellery like large hoops and multi-layered necklaces by Outhouse Jewellery. She sealed the deal with red chunky Nike sneakers.

The Piku actress sported a gender neutral outfit by Alberta Ferretti. The outfit featured a pair of high-waisted denim pants and jacket combination which she wore over a simple crisp white shirt. The denim jacket featured oversized poofy sleeves. She accessorised her look with metallic gold bangles, chunky rings and pointy high heeled pumps. She added femininity to the look with oversized stop diamond earrings which made for the perfect statement accessories.

