6 Times Deepika Padukone found her love in Virgil Abloh's Off White

On what seemed to be a regular Sunday for most of us, Chicago witnessed a gloom-filled day with the news of Virgil Abloh's death at 41. He truly was a trailblazer who led the fashion world with his exemplary designs, especially streetwear style that received every detail of his meritorious work. Virgil was an American designer who had an unbeatable deft in menswear for he also became the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founded his own, Italian luxury fashion label, Off White.

Having battled cancer for the past two years, the world had no clue what he went through all the while he stood like the genius of a fashion force. His work always thrived and shall live on for centuries to come. Today, let's cherish the times' actress Deepika Padukone embraced everything cool from Off-White.

The regular attendee of Cannes and the one who swears by eccentric gowns and makeup, the 35-year-old was seen in a black tulle dress by Off White. This outfit truly missed no beat in leaving the crowd all enticed. It also had an edgy taste with the snakeskin strappy bralette that came attached coloured in neon green and black. Looking all fabulous, Shaleena Nathani teamed it up with black sneakers and peppy-looking sunnies.

Deepika isn’t labeled as the queen of airport style for nothing from monotone to living the vibrant life with neon, she’s taught us how to step up our game with uber-cool excellence. The Padmaavat starlet went all OTT in a flashy green look that can be broken down into a tucked-in white tank top clubbed with Off White’s joggers and a long hooded jacket. She wrapped up her night’s look with black sunglasses, Chanel’s tote bag, and white sneakers.

Too cold a season? Bust out an oversized sweater for an overload of warmth. The Bajirao Mastani starlet was seen in a V-neck hot pink knitted sweater by Off White which was paired with baggy blue jeans and Balenciaga kicks. Although it had existing edgy elements, epic-looking black tote and black sunnies made way for this look.

You may have an eye for picking out the best of outfits from what could serve you better is the style that’s powered by accessories as well. Get edgy just like Deepika’s stylist does it for her. Post Met Gala 2019, the starlet got all dolled up ready to hop into the after-party to give everyone a lesson on looking impeccable. She donned a body-hugging sleeveless gown by Zac Posen which entailed a mermaid hem and was bundled up with a black and white furry coat from Off White. The accessory also known as the rectangle-shaped bag was from the same swanky label. Black sunnies, blue dangling earrings, and strappy heels put a stylish stop to her look.

Black tee and blue jeans duo may be the best you’ve seen out there but giving it the pick-me-up it deserves with an accessory that can perfect your casual look. Looking incredibly dashing, DP’s black tucked-in tee and blue mom jeans were so luxed-up with Off White’s waist-belt that consisted of black typography. Sneakers made no entry and this time she saved it for broad strappy heels.

Jackets are a winter staple and who could tell you about it in length like Deepika Padukone? Even the haters of jackets would end up hoarding on many and here’s another that could come to your rescue until the cold days are over. Put on a red puffer full-sleeved jacket from Off White and work it all cool with a midriff-baring white crop top that bore a side-knot and blue light-washed denim. Wear your sunnies and conclude your OOTD with black shoes.

