6 Times Deepika Padukone looked like absolute royalty in head to toe white outfits

Deepika Padukone likes to keep her style quotient edgy yet comfortable. There’s really nothing that the actress cannot pull off. She looks her absolute best when she is dressed in black. Apart from her glamorous street style looks, Deepika has also managed to personify royalty, elegance and charisma in pristine white outfits. Here are a few of our favourite looks.

Deepika donned a white blouse with balloon sleeves featuring a bow sort of scarf around the neck from Roksanda, and teamed it with white trousers from The Row and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik. Moreover, she rounded her look by throwing an oversized white trench coat which was of ankle length. She sealed the look with statement gold earrings.

Deepika stepped out in a crisp white outfit by Fyodor Golan. The outfit featured a crisp white shirt that bore multiple silver buttons and was cinched at her waist, giving it a corset-like look. Waist-down, it opened up and bore a frayed hem. Below this, the Gehraiyaan actress donned a flowy white skirt with a high-low hem. She accessorised her look with nude heels and statement dangling coin earrings.

Deepika looked chic and bossy as she posed in an all-white outfit that featured a plain white T-shirt, distressed white jeans, and an oversized white jacket by Balenciaga. The Ram Leela actress slayed in the monotone look and added a dash of glam to the look with gold jewellery comprising big hoops, a layered necklace and stacks of rings. She sealed the look with retro Audrey Hepburn style shades and pointed-toe nude pumps.

Deepika attended the Wimbledon finals dressed in an elegant and dignified outfit. She looked top notch in an ivory coloured pantsuit by Ralph Lauren. The pantsuit featured flared pants and a matching white long blazer. She styled her outfit with a tan bag and matching pointy pumps, gold bangles and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

The Padmavat actress looked stunning in an outfit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The outfit was the perfect mix of feminine and chic, with a transparent full-sleeved lace shirt that she wore over her white bralette. Her high-waisted linen pants had light mustard stripes and were rolled up just above her ankle. She paired this outfit with powder pink high heels by Jimmy Choo and round sunnies to shield her from the bright sun by Marc Jacobs. She accessorised her look with a thin belt that accentuated her slim waist and two pretty golden pendants.

For the unveiling of her Madame Tussaud's wax statue, Deepika wore an all ivory look by Alberta Ferretti. Her look was from the designer’s Limited Edition Fall 2018 couture collection. She mixed two runway looks to make her own, where she teamed her ivory silk, satin blazer with a pair of wide legged pants. The look was layered with a matching cape and she rounded off her look with a pair of diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Which all-white outfit by Deepika Padukone is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

