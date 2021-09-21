6 Times Deepika Padukone looked beyond beautiful in white sarees

We dare say, take a white attire out for reception parties or informal events. It’s often regarded as the bearer of sad news, but why stop yourself from following the out-of-the-box sartorial path? has shown us there's always a pretty moment with a white saree and all that one needs to trust is that glam shall follow.

The Bajirao Mastani actress often channels the desi diva in her via anarkalis, shararas, and timeless Kanjeevaram sarees. The inspiration keeps pouring in time and again, giving us no reason to stick to anything that looks like a rut. When an outfit is capped with elegance and shine, that’s something you should add to your closet without a second thought. All decked up in her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s sheer drape which bore gold embroidered borders and floral embroidery all over the saree. She styled it with a shimmery sleeveless blouse which was beautifully accessorised with studded earrings and bangles.

Another night, another incredibly striking attire donned by the princess in white. Seen in a Rohit Bal semi-sheer lace saree that came with broad gold embroidery and sparkly details, she teamed it with a natty-looking halter-neck blouse. To put the final touches, she wore dangling white and emerald studded earrings.

A floral printed saree can always be the life of any party. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starlet chose yet again a carrier of all things alluring, Sabyasachi pink and green hand-painted saree which add a touch of luxe with the maroon velvet fabric. She wore the drape with a pink brocade blouse that was glammed up with gold embroidery and a matching choker. Deepika finished off her look with earrings.

Deepika proved to us that white can be the colour of any event. All dolled up in a Rahul Mishra white embroidered saree that featured a scalloped hemline. Going high on the embroidered path, a beige half-sleeved blouse tagged along. The Chhapaak starlet’s simple yet statement-worthy look was rounded out with circular-shaped studded earrings while a neckpiece stood no chance here.

A white and gold saree always says ready like no other. Deepika’s Raw Mango drape was put together with a close-neck blouse which was complemented with a gold necklace and earrings. Glam goddess, who? The Piku actress, of course!

It only takes true-blue love for an ethnic attire to put the most stunning show out here. Draped to perfection in a silk Jamdani that entailed an elongated trail and zardozi lace border. To accentuate its already phenomenal look, she sealed her wedding-ready look with a red full-sleeved blouse. Gold jewellery and red Chura wrapped up look graciously.

