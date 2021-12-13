6 Times Deepika Padukone looked like a Greek Goddess in black gowns

Deepika Padukone likes to keep her style quotient edgy yet comfortable. There’s really nothing that the actress cannot pull off. She looks her absolute best when she is dressed in black. Apart from her glamorous street style looks, Deepika has also managed to embrace her femininity in radiant black gowns. Here are a few of our favourite looks.

The Tamasha actress definitely knows how to set herself apart from a crowd. Deepika made a stunning statement on the red carpet for Femina Beauty Awards in a classic black ensemble by Yanina Couture. The gorgeous strapless gown bore a deep V-neckline and body-hugging silhouette that highlighted her curves. What set the gown apart were the textured puffy tulle sleeves that exuded drama. She amplified the look with layered diamond necklace and long dangle earrings.

No matter what the occasion is, you can always count on Deepika Padukone to keep the fashion stakes high. The star showcased the versatility of a classic black gown as she picked a one-shoulder number by Alex Perry for her red carpet look. The gown featured a long trail attached to its sleeve that added just the right touch of drama, whereas the fitted bodice of her gown highlighted her frame. She completed the look with diamond earrings and fingerings.

Deepika took to the red carpet in a head-turning tuxedo gown from Alberta Ferreti. The head-to-toe black gown juxtaposed the masculine structure of the lapels with a sleek silhouette that flowed into a layered tulle skirt. The 83 actress added a touch of bling with cascading earrings and wisely took a rain check on all other accessories.

The star made a statement in a black gown by Amit Aggarwal. The minimal gown came sans embellishment but still managed to catch everyone’s attention, with it's not-so-basic neckline and the interesting strappy details on its back. The classic black dress was draped on the top with glossy structured sleeves that continued into a long train. As for accessories, Padukone complemented her gown with a pair of stunning diamond-encrusted shoulder dusters.

Solid hues are Deepika’s favourite and the actress proved it yet again as she chose a black fitted gown by Marcell Von Berlin featuring a deep plunging neckline, larger than life cape sleeves and a short train. Dressed to impress, rather kill, Deepika Padukone chose the infallible black as her party vibe. Adding elements of sleek was the hairdo and those intense eyes. She added a finishing touch with Christian Louboutin heels and jewellery from Chopard.

For a launch-event, Deepika looked nothing less than a midnight princess in a black Amit Aggarwal gown. The black gown was a fantastic mix of trendy and plush, thanks to the well-placed sheer ruffles, and a black belt, which cinched them neatly on her waist. The silhouette created with the belt and sheer ruffles made Deepika look like a bouquet of flowers. Her pointy, silver, drop-down earrings looked like icicles, and presented a beautiful contrast against her black ensemble, which she complemented with a pair of basic, black pumps.

Which black gown worn by Deepika Padukone is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

