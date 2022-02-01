6 Times Deepika Padukone owned the red carpet in tulle dresses

Tulle is a fabric that can transform you into a princess. As we replace our boots with sneakers, coats with denim jackets and long pants with culottes, we should also replace heavy layers with tulle. The sheer fabric has been a red carpet favourite for Deepika Padukone! Tulle has a rather whimsical vibe to it as it’s a popular garment for ballet skirts and dresses that are more playful like red carpet or prom dresses. The fabric is associated with a more formal and playful fashion. Let’s see how our queen, Deepika is styling her magical tulle outfits.

Deepika’s bold outfit choices are always praised and well-received. The Intern actress also took up the romantic dressing style as she was seen in an outfit by Giambattista Valli that featured a black off-shoulder bodice along with layers and layers of marshmallow pink tulle. The outfit was as dramatic as it could get and was definitely statement-making. Deepika paired the voluminous gown with delicate leaf-shaped rose gold earrings and a matching ring.

For her second appearance on the red carpet at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone opted for a neon green voluminous tulle gown by designer Giambattista Valli that was offset by feminine blush pink bows. The quirky ensemble proved that there is no such thing as too much tulle. Deepika let her OTT outfit take the centre stage as she skipped on the accessories and simply opted for a blush pink satin turban on her head.

Padukone, for her second look on Day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival 2019, donned a black tulle gown from Off-White. Her outfit featured a fitted corset with a half neon green animal printed blouse with spaghetti sleeves. It further was attached to a gathered tulle skirt giving it a lot of volume. She styled her look with neon green sunglasses and black chunky daddy sneakers.

Deepika took to the red carpet in a head-turning tuxedo gown from Alberta Ferreti. The head-to-toe black gown juxtaposed the masculine structure of the lapels with a sleek silhouette that flowed into a layered tulle skirt. The Gehraiyaan actress added a touch of bling with cascading earrings and wisely took a rain check on all other accessories.

Deepika closed her 2018 Cannes Film Festival diaries looking drop-dead gorgeous in an origami gown from Ashi Studio’s Summer/Spring 2018 Collection. The thigh-grazing hot pink gown featured a waist that was engulfed by swirls of fuschia tulle, falling like a tulle skirt and extending into a majestic tiered trail. She sealed her look with dainty earrings and matching pointed-toe heels.

Deepika always puts us in complete awe of her looks and she did the same as she was seen wearing a gorgeous ruffled tulle floor-length gown by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika. The floral printed gown looked like a dream-come-true for every girl who wants to live a fairytale. The backless gown featured a ruffled high-neck and the actress teamed it with only large floral earrings.

Which tulle dress by the diva is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

