6 Times Deepika Padukone proved she is a Kareena Kapoor Khan fangirl by dressing EXACTLY like her

From sparkly sarees to comfortable jeans and even airport looks, take a look at all the times the actresses sported similar looks.

Everybody knows that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the OG Bollywood fashion queen. She made a mark with not just her films but outfits as well. Her striking red carpet looks left people floored and from gowns to sarees, the diva has managed to sport both well while looking classy at the same time.

made her mark in the industry many years after Bebo did but is still considered her contemporary as Kareena has still managed to stay relevant and be one of the top actresses in the country.

Kareena has even complimented Padukone multiple times and encouraged beau, to cast her in films often!

Deepika seems to have a mutual appreciation for Bebo and has displayed it by taking some style and fashion inspiration from her!

Take a look at all the times both the leading ladies dressed alike.

In Manish Malhotra sarees

Kareena Kapoor made hearts stop when she sported a dazzling beaded saree by Manish Malhotra for an awards show. She styled this with a full-sleeve nude blouse and her hair styled into loose waves.

Deepika Padukone too wore a similar saree by the designer. The minor difference between the two sarees was the border of Padukone's outfit which was thicker!

Blue jeans and black tee combo

For the launch of an event in Bangalore, Kareena Kapoor made for the ultimate casual look in a simple pair of distressed skinny jeans and a graphic black tee, complete with white sneakers.

For the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika sported a similar combination of blue jeans and a black tee, but in an oversized form.

Levis tee and jacket

While they share a mutual love for silhouettes and outfits, they also seem to love the same brands! Both Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan sported white Levis tees over blue jeans and topped it off with jackets and sunnies, at the airport!

Silk outfits

While Deepika opted for a baby pink jumpsuit in a silky material, Kareena donned a feminine wrap dress in the same shade and material, making for a similar, feminine yet chic look.

Denim jumpsuits

A while ago, jumpsuits were all the rage. And both the fashion-forward divas sported it in their favourite material - denim! Kareena Kapoor picked a blue denim one with a waist-tie and styled it casually with simple white sneakers.

Deepika opted for an acid wash version, also with a denim belt tie and wore Fuschia pink stilettos to complete her look.

Exaggerated black gowns

For the Lakme Fashion Week finale, Kareena Kapoor looked ravishing in a black gown with cut-outs at her waist and a dramatic right sleeve, by Gaurav Gupta.

Deepika Padukone opted for a similar number by Gauri and Nainika in a similar black gown with a dramatic large flower on her shoulder and a short train.

Clearly, both the divas have a similar sense of style and always seem to know what's trending in fashion!

Which actress' style do you like better - Kareena Kapoor or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Pinkvilla

