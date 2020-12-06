6 Times Deepika Padukone proved that the trench coat is her go to winter staple look

While she does have her fair share of sweaters and turtlenecks, Deepika Padukone can't do without trench coats. Take a look at her 5 best ones so far.

loves bundling up in classic winter looks. She has her fair share of denim jackets, leather jackets, pullovers, turtlenecks and more. But one piece she can't have too many of, is the trench coat. Take a look at 6 times she made a statement with the silhouette.

Bundling up on international waters, Deepika Padukone opted for a clean look in a head-to-toe white outfit. She picked out a dramatic pussy bow sheer blouse that she styled with white flared pants to keep cosy. For a chic look, DP threw a heavy white trench coat over her shoulders and completed her look with white pumps and statement earrings, for a glam look.

For the promotions of Chhapaak in Delhi, Deepika beat the Delhi winter by opting for a thick knit bodycon red dress. She paired this with black pantyhose and heels to keep her legs warm. To bundle up further, Deepika picked out a statement-making red and black floral trench coat that she wore over her shoulders. With this look, DP showed us how to colour block in style!

At the airport, Padukone kept cosy as she left the city. She picked out a beige turtleneck sweater to keep warm and paired this with black jogger pants. Over this, DP threw on an unusual style trench coat that featured cut-out sleeves. She secured her entire look with a tie around her waist. Black shoes and sunnies completed her airport look.

When mutton sleeves were all the rage, Ms Padukone hopped on the bandwagon by picking out a trench with the sleeves! She rocked a dramatic mutton sleeve beige trench coat over a simple white tee and flared blue jeans for a comfortable and warm look. White sneakers, her hair in a neat ponytail and gold-rimmed sunnies completed her look.

It is obvious that DP has a special place for certain materials and silhouettes, denim making it to one of the top spots. So we weren't too surprised when the diva experimented with a denim trench coat that she threw over glossy latex pants and Balmain tee as she headed out of the city.

She also has a soft spot for black outfits. We lusted after the model-turned-actress' head-to-toe black airport look when she left the city and opted for a simple black tee, clean black pants to match and a thick trench thrown over. Black sunnies and sneakers completed her chic airport look.

Which of Deepika's trench coats would you like to steal? Comment below and let us know.

