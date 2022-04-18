6 Times Deepika Padukone showed how to paint summer the brightest with colourful pants

How many pants can ever be too many? We've lost track of how we're falling in love with colours this summer and we're beyond ready to hold on to cool pants. Deepika Padukone gets all the credit for putting us in a frenzy about how to ditch the traditional shades of blue and black denim in favour of painting our day and night hot and a little too edgy. So, allow us to tell you that fun and fabulous style comes with being stoked to experiment and go bold. What's the colour you can't stop thinking of?

Green is and will always define 'great style' to us. Spotted at the airport recently, she was dressed in Levi's x Deepika Padukone baggy jacket and high-waisted denim coordinated set which she clubbed with a white t-shirt, Adidas high-tops, and black circular sunnies.

If fashion doesn't show you how to serve some drama, there would be no chance to stand out, isn't it? This was served like a soaring temperature as the 83 actress rocked an all-red look with Ivy Park x Adidas faux latex pants which she teamed with a turtleneck sweater. To match the brand's signature triple-striped detail, she complemented her airport look with pink pointed-toe pumps and accessorised it further with a baseball cap and a mini handbag.

The party season has returned but it calls for more shine than one can handle. Set your style game on fire as the Gehraiyaan star gave a charming spin to a denim shirt. She left it semi-tucked and clubbed it with denim pants that bore sequins in vertical lines. Deepika went all orange-y as she wrapped up her look with orange tie-up stilettos and gold earrings.

Why talk purely business when you can speak the language of a fashion slayer? With pastels worthy of being on multiple rotations, this coordinated lavender set from Ivy Park x Adidas can be your best bet. A good blend of athleisure and a formal vibe, it had a cropped blazer with flap pockets, shoulder pads, and lapel collars. The 36-year-old wore it with a white crop top and track pants that consisted of an adjustable drawstring detail. She was sure to own the spotlight with silver pointed-toe pumps. Just another day in the life of a classy dresser, isn't it?

Summer but make it neon! This fashion queen took Off-White's neon green set that had a trench-like hooded jacket and high-waisted joggers. With no intention to tone down on the go bright spectacle, she paired these with a white tank top. Accessories such as white sneakers, a black Chanel tote bag, and sunnies came into the Piku star's travel scene.

All things mellow start with yellow. The truth had to be told, isn't it? Clad in a yellow tracksuit, she went sporty as she picked out a white tank top which she styled into a crop top with a side knot. Her travel look was complete with white sneakers and tinted sunnies.

