6 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to take the regal desi route with silk sarees

If you're a South Indian who loves sarees, you'll know nothing says standout better than the beautiful and traditional silk fabric. These remain a classic that continues to outlast everything around with its instantly promising elegance.

The Piku actress never fails to keep her style game up with her fashionable looks and sarees are another excuse for us to take some tips from her. So majestic and not to forget breathtakingly gorgeous. The Chennai Express starlet shows the best of the green world in a Sabyasachi number. For an award function, she opted for a deep green saree that featured gold zari work with a supremely glamourous border. Giving it a magical touch, Stylist Shaleena Nathani teamed it with a lighter-hued blouse that bore full sleeves. A gold choker and statement earrings look perfect here. Tip: You can take it to a daytime wedding or a puja with some fresh jasmine to prettify your hair. Wear fingerings and carry a potli bag to amplify the glam.

For her big day also fondly remembered as the wedding reception that was held in Bengaluru, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress dressed up in a royal gold saree and a white full-sleeved blouse sealed off the look along with an emerald choker and circular-shaped earrings. And, that pearl necklace too! Too many things to love, right?

If you do not want to let go of the timeless hue also referred to as red, try a striking one like this Raw Mango saree. For a book launch, Deepika donned a Varanasi silk saree which was clubbed with a simple half-sleeved blouse. Upping the golden glam were her accessories like a necklace, stacked bangles, and earrings. Can you spell majestic for us?

We don’t mind hitting the repeat button just so we can celebrate Onam and get both our kasavu saree and sadhya. The Chhapaak starlet opted for a gold and white striped saree which was well put with a close-neck gold blouse. Taking the beauty of this saree a level higher were the necklace and earrings that had pretty pearls.

Can you steer clear from double-tapping on this look? Showing us the power of pink in a Sabyasachi Benarasi saree that entailed a gold marori border, Deepika partnered the stunning saree right with a matching pink blouse and circular-shaped earrings. Desi look on point and how!

Let your style notes always say K for Kanjeevaram. Whether you’re off to a wedding or a reception, swear by this red saree and complement it with a sleeveless blouse, a gold choker necklace, and earrings that can turn up the ante of your desi style in a minute.

Which saree look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

