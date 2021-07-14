6 Times Disha Patani made us go ‘Malang Malang’ with her bodycon dresses

Pulling off figure-hugging dresses is every fashionista’s dream. Let’s see how this diva flawlessly carries them.

has time and again proved to us that she is no ordinary girl. With her commendable acting skills, brilliant dancing skills, and her gym body that makes every girl want to hit the gym right away! The young actress loved to wear figure-hugging outfits and for good reason. Bodycon dresses fit her like a glove and make her already gorgeous body look even more ravishing. She knows just how to flaunt her curves without giving away too much. So here, we have all the times the actress looked resplendent in figure-hugging dresses and made us want to get a gym membership ASAP!

Disha looked like a dream come true in a peacock green body con dress by Falguni Shane Peacock. The strapless dress featured a corset-like bodice and a thigh-high slit. The dress hugged her at all the right places and provided a flattering fit. Disha accessorised the outfit with statement earrings, a bracelet and a stone ring. Her matching eyeshadow further amplified the overall look.

Disha Patani raised the temperature as she was seen posing in a hot pink bodycon mini dress. The strappy dress with ruched detailing along the sides made it look super trendy! Disha layered the dress with a cozy white knitted jacket that fell off her shoulders. She gave a sporty spin to the ensemble by teaming it with a Louis Vuittion baby pink mini handbag. The actress went minimal with accessories and simply opted for a delicate layered necklace.

Disha Patani in red? Yes, please! Disha set the place on fire as she stepped out in a full-sleeved georgette bodycon dress. The dress featured a square neckline with a ruched pattern that ended high above her thighs. It flawlessly accentuated her curves and set her apart. She ditched the jewellery and paired the dress with strappy stilettos.

Count on Disha Patani to even make sporty outfits look sultry. The diva was seen posing in a body-hugging wine dress from Beyonce’s Adidas collection. The mini dress featured an asymmetrical hemline, a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves. She teamed the outfit with lace-up front lug chunky boots and accessorised it with round earrings and statement rings.

Adding a little bit of shimmer can never hurt anyone. Disha added sparkle to our feeds as she was seen donning a shimmery green bodycon dress. The dress featured a thigh-high slit with an asymmetrical design. The sleeveless dress bore a high neckline bringing the shimmer all the way up. Disha matched her eyeshadow with her dress and teamed it with nude heels and a stack of rings.

Every girl needs a little black dress in her wardrobe. Disha made even her little black dress look sporty and chic! She donned a black one-shoulder bodycon mini dress that hugged her petite frame. The Radhe actress maintained the simplicity of the outfit by ditching the accessories and simply pairing the outfit with pristine white sneakers. Her side fishtail added an extra touch of femininity to the outfit.

Which bodycon dress by Disha is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Dress down fashion essentials that are a part of every season

Share your comment ×