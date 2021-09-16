6 Times Disha Patani showed us how to never discount our love for white crop tops

Crop tops have always been the one deserving of a shoutout for how cool and pretty it can be at one shot. It feeds both the demands of a lazy girl and the one who knows nothing but to go chic and will prove to be a game-changer. Fancy an edit that can give you some tips? slays it every time in white crop tops and we love it big time.

Denim day upped with a pop of white. What a mood! Pick up a white crop top and team it with well-fitted pants and a jacket that shows no signs of going wrong. The Malang actress has a fondness for accessories and here are the layered neckpieces giving us a hard time in picking just one. With cute pendants, finger rings, and bracelets her OOTD got the job done for her perfectly and so did the blue ankle-strap heels. Tip: Roll up the sleeves of your jacket for a modish spin.

A simple and easy DIY hack that says love so well. Disha picked out a white tee that featured red hearts adorned with sequins. She teamed it with a mini skater skirt that had a tie detail attached to the waistband. White sneakers gave her outfit company and we love how she chose to tie her top into a knot that made it a cropped one.

Looking as fly as always, the Baaghi 2 starlet opted for a printed white tee which she clubbed with grey sweatpants. To add an extra shot of coolness, she also had a red and black jacket on. Amping up her airport style were her white sneakers and multi-coloured wrist bands. How can we not obsess over this sporty look?

Feeling pretty today? Grab a full-sleeved crop top and ripped denim shorts to keep the energy going strong. Her cute top with bell sleeves made her look like a daisy and to add to the prettiness was the mini keyhole that had tassels attached to it. White shoes wrapped up Disha’s look.

On a never-ending quest for clothes that look so now? M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story starlet styled a one-shoulder crop top with blue denim ripped jeans. With sneakers that complement, there’s no chance to go wrong.

Need another excuse to shine like a diva? Disha chose both the sparkly and floral route with this look. She wore a silver skirt that featured a mini slit detail and partnered it with a ruched crop top that had a drawstring detail. Pink shoes looked offbeat here with red hue owning the prime spot.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When celebs found desi love in velvet ensembles