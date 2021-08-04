6 Times Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's couple style made us stop and stare in awe

With the gloomy weather and an even moodier pandemic, you may be befuddled as to whether to step out or call your partner home. If meeting in a public setting is something you’ve considered, you should flock forward to meet your star person. But, if this is also giving another reason to get you to dress up again, why let the chance slip? If keeping it stylish isn’t always what you’re looking for, you can make it an occasional thing.

We chose to fall back on the cutest couple’s style files in B-town who’ve been making hearts go “aww” almost every day with their pictures and outfits. Wedded in 2012, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have shown us all that looks best for red carpets, street style, or dinner nights. There’s ample love and inspiration. Need we say a word more? Take a look to make all your dates a little more glam.

A pastel and denim can look at night just as trendy as your OOTD. Genelia donned a blue mini wrap skirt and styled it with a purple full-sleeved top while Riteish chose a denim sleeveless jacket and ripped pants which he threw over a white graphic tee. They opted for sneakers and shoes that made it look super sporty.

Go casual and cool together like the Tujhe Meri Kasam duo. Dressed in a polka dot mini dress, white t-shirt, and formal pants, they smiled at the paps. They also made a case with sneakers and Oxford shoes that matched their ensembles.

Not just when in doubt, try to twin just for the fun of it. The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actress wore sneakers and navy blue Antar Agni Bandhgala set similar to her husband’s outfit that had a white collared shirt left untucked and paired with printed shoes.

Need something for the two of you that’ll help you dress up in a flash? The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya stars hand in hand headed to dinner while they look effortlessly striking. Genelia in a maxi dress and Riteish in a typography white tee and printed blue pants owned their OOTN.

A couple that slays together always gets the limelight following in their direction. While Genelia flaunted her baby bump in a black salwar suit printed with gold zari, Riteish held her hand as he moved ahead in a tuxedo suit set and white shoes.

You two are most likely going to reach for these outfits over and over again. Just be ready to win the title ‘best dressed’. The ever-charming duo opted for designer Manish Malhotra’s collared suits et with embroidery and a light green slit gown adorned with matching sequins.

